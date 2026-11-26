Marques Ackerman has made a sensational start to his Test career, scoring 470 runs at an average of 78.33 with two centuries and two half-centuries. He was named Player of the Series in South Africa's 2-0 win over Bangladesh.

Marques Ackerman has made a sensational start to his Test career, scoring 470 runs at an average of 78.33 in his first four Tests. He was named Player of the Series in South Africa's 2-0 victory over Bangladesh.

Ackerman, 30, made his Proteas debut in the second Test against Australia in Gqeberha last month. He fell for just six runs in South Africa's only innings but went on to deliver impressive performances in his next three games. Against Bangladesh, he struck successive scores in excess of 150. Against Australia at Newlands, he smashed 95 and 64.

Also read Marques Ackerman Century Leads South Africa to Massive Lead Over Bangladesh

Ackerman struck fastest 150

He also struck the fastest 150 in Proteas Test history. Remarkably, the 30-year-old had never previously opened the batting in his decade-long first-class career. In his four Tests, he has made two centuries and two half-centuries.

"Do I love opening the batting? Yes, I do. I'm enjoying it a lot because I'm scoring runs," Ackerman said after being named Player of the Series against Bangladesh.

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"Long may that continue, but I'm a realist and I know that opening the batting in Test cricket is not going to be easy all the time, so at the moment, it's given me a good reference point. " The move up the order came after a conversation with Proteas coach Shukri Conrad, who laid out his plans for the coming season.

Coach laid out plans for season

"In May, when I was in the South Africa A side in England, Shukri said to me, 'There may be an opportunity for you in the Test team and it might be something completely that you're not used to, but it's not because I'm throwing you into the deep end. I wouldn't give you an opportunity if I didn't think you could do it, and I know you can do it, and you are capable of doing it,'" Ackerman recalled.

From that moment, Ackerman started preparing for his new role, which materialised in the second Test against Australia at St George's Park last month.

"I always prepared, and if that opportunity came to open, I was going to take it with both hands because I waited 10 years for it, so who wouldn't want to take it? It's not like I've never faced a new ball in my life," he said. While Ackerman has demonstrated a flamboyant, attacking style, he believes he can adjust his game when the situation demands it.

He points to his maiden Test innings in Gqeberha, where he applied himself on a green-tinged surface that assisted the Australian seamers.

"The wicket was really spicy and I knuckled down, didn't play an expansive game. The team needed me to just bat a little bit, soak it up a little bit more, so it changes all the time," Ackerman said.

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"People obviously see me scoring really quickly, but I put a lot of effort and work in the nets and behind closed doors. " "It's nice to get some runs behind it to back it up, but I felt like I left really well, I defended really well when they were in a good area, and even when I walked down the wicket into the channel to try and put the bowler off their lengths, when the ball was in a good area, I still managed to leave well.

Ackerman shone at lower levels

" Ackerman had been in the mix for a Proteas call-up over the last couple of years, having shone at lower levels including for South Africa A. "We're all human, so as an individual you always feel like you deserve that opportunity, but to be honest a lot has happened in the last two years for me," he said. "I feel like I played a lot of SA A cricket, I ended up scoring a lot higher.

I learned how to score bigger scores, I learned how to play an attacking brand of cricket and being able to extend big scores. So I think that was a crucial period in my career.

" "Even though you can say 'ja, you should have played earlier', I think the timing has been perfect. " Ackerman also reflected on the challenges ahead, saying he is a realist about the demands of opening the batting in Test cricket. "For me now, at the moment, I feel the Australia and Bangladesh series has given me a good reference point," he said.

"So I think when I do really go through a rough patch, I feel like this is a good reference point to go back to what worked, see what can I do better and where I was at in those series when I was doing well... and I'm just really looking forward to what's to come. " In the second Test against Bangladesh at Centurion, Ackerman and Wiaan Mulder struck centuries to leave the Proteas on 494/7, extending their overall lead to 403 with three days remaining.

South Africa completed a 2-0 series sweep, with Ackerman, Mulder and Kagiso Rabada shining.