Marques Ackerman scores a century as South Africa dominates Bangladesh in the second Test, building a massive 403-run lead after a dismal first innings by the visitors.

South Africa established a commanding position in the second Test match against Bangladesh, finishing the day with a massive lead of 403 runs. The Proteas amassed a formidable total of 494 for the loss of seven wickets in response to Bangladesh's first innings total of 91 all out. This dominant performance places the hosts firmly in control of the match at the Wanderers.

Ackerman's Historic Batting Performance

Marques Ackerman was the architect of the innings, delivering a composed and punishing display against the visitors' bowlers. Ackerman had reached 46 runs overnight when South Africa was 88 for one, just three runs shy of Bangladesh's total. He extended his second wicket partnership with Zubayr Hamza to 96 runs before Hamza was dismissed for 27 off the bowling of Khaled Ahmed. Ackerman then accelerated his scoring, notching up his second century in Test cricket. Following this milestone, he set a new South African record by reaching 150 runs in just 137 deliveries. Although Ackerman was dismissed on the very next delivery, his innings had already shifted the momentum decisively.

Also read Ackerman and Mulder hit tons as Proteas race into convincing lead over Bangladesh

Team Dynamics and Mid-Innings Consolidation

South Africa continued to cruise after Ackerman's departure, reaching 219 for three with a lead of 128 runs. Matthew Breetzke and Tony de Zorzi guided the team to lunch with the score at 228 for the loss of three wickets. Breetzke failed to capitalize on the batting-friendly conditions, departing soon after the break for 20. Ryan Rickelton joined the fray and shared a 43-run fifth wicket partnership with De Zorzi. However, Rickelton was also dismissed for 20, leaving De Zorzi to anchor the innings alongside Wiaan Mulder.

De Zorzi and Mulder Build Substantial Lead

Tony de Zorzi and Wiaan Mulder steered the team through the final session with an unbeaten 60-run partnership. De Zorzi scored his fourth Test half-century during this stand, while Mulder secured his second half-century in Test cricket. The pair frustrated Bangladesh's bowlers repeatedly, allowing South Africa to coast to tea on 356 for five, leading by 265 runs. De Zorzi was eventually dismissed by seamer Taskin Ahmed for a fighting 66, marking a solid contribution to the total.

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Closing Stand and Record-Breaking Century

Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder took the Proteas' total well past the 400-run mark, extending the lead significantly. Jansen brought up his seventh half-century in the longest format of the game. Wiaan Mulder then converted his fifty into a well-compiled century, his fifth ton in Tests. Similar to Ackerman, Mulder departed immediately after reaching the milestone, finishing with 100 runs. This aggressive yet controlled approach ensured that South Africa ended the day in the driving seat.

Match Context and Future Implications

South Africa ended the day on 494 for the loss of seven wickets, holding a massive lead of 403 runs over Bangladesh. The visitors' first innings collapse to 91 all out left them in a precarious position. The Proteas' ability to capitalize on these conditions with multiple century-makers highlights their batting depth. This substantial lead puts immense pressure on Bangladesh to perform in their second innings to avoid a potential innings defeat in the ongoing Test series.