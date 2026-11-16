Marques Ackerman scores 157 as South Africa chase 400 against Bangladesh in the first test at Wanderers. Temba Bavuma remains unbeaten as hosts close day two trailing by 113 runs.

Marques Ackerman delivered a masterful performance on Monday to steer South Africa to a commanding position in the opening test match against Bangladesh at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Ackerman scored 157 runs from 164 balls, anchoring the South Africa n reply to Bangladesh's massive total of 400 all out.

Ackerman's Dominant Batting Display

Marques Ackerman remained unbeaten and in scintillating form throughout his innings at the Bullring. The batter cut loose against the spinners after reaching his century, scoring his last 57 runs from just 39 balls. Ackerman hit seam bowler Hasan Mahmud to deep square leg half an hour before the close of play to seal his impressive day.

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His aggressive stroke play contrasted sharply with the rest of the lineup. Ackerman played with exceptional timing and deftness of touch, hitting 21 fours and a slog-swept six. He was particularly merciless against the slow bowlers, with offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz conceding 101 runs from his 16 overs. Matthew Breetzke fell shortly before the close, toe-ending a drive to give Litton Das a third catch.

Bangladesh's First-Innings Dominance

Bangladesh arrived at the Wanderers with a formidable lead after posting 400 runs in their first innings. Litton Das converted his overnight score of 92 into a magnificent 120 runs off 179 balls. Das became just the second Bangladeshi batsman to reach a century with a six, top-edging a hook against Marco Jansen well over the fine leg boundary.

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Das dedicated his century to his daughter, displaying a note from his pocket that read "my little princess." His innings, along with Towhid Hridoy's brilliant 137 on the first day, positioned the tourists in a dominant place. The centuries marked only the second and third recorded by Bangladesh in 17 test matches between the two nations since Mahmadul Hasan Joy scored at Kingsmead in 2022.

South African bowlers fought hard to contain the batting lineup. Kagiso Rabada claimed 5 wickets for 70 runs, while Dane Paterson took 4 for 92. Paterson claimed all four wickets to fall after the tourists resumed on 327-6. Ebadot Hossain and Hasan Mahmud provided crucial breakthroughs, with Mahmud removing Aiden Markram for 4 and Taskin Ahmed for a quick dismissal.

Key Contributions from South Africa and Bangladesh

While Ackerman shone, Zubayr Hamza provided vital support with a career-best 83 runs. Hamza survived three vociferous lbw appeals from Hasan Mahmud before blossoming with a series of boundaries. He added 202 runs for the second wicket with Ackerman, including a mighty pull to the midwicket fence against Ebadot Hossain and silky straight drives.

On the Bangladesh side, Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 10 runs before slicing a couple of fours against Kagiso Rabada. He edged Paterson to Wiaan Mulder at first slip. Litton Das miscued a pull to Mulder at midwicket to depart for 120, having hit 14 fours. Taskin Ahmed sliced a hoick to backward point off the bowling of Rabada.

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Strategic Positioning for Day Three

South Africa will resume on day three with captain Temba Bavuma on 19 not out and Ryan Rickelton on seven not out. The hosts trail by 113 runs but hold the very real possibility of building a meaningful lead. The pitch at the Wanderers is dry but reliable, though it is likely to deteriorate significantly by days four and five.

History suggests a difficult task ahead for the Proteas. Only twice before has South Africa conceded over 400 in the first innings of a test and still won the match. The first instance was in 1958, and the second occurred against India at Newlands in the New Year test of 2007. In that match, the visitors posted 414 yet lost by five wickets on the final day.

The match continues with the South African batting lineup aiming to capitalize on their position. Ackerman, Hamza, and the remaining wickets will look to extend their lead. Bangladesh bowlers will aim to break partnerships and force the game to conclude within the five-day schedule.