Truck drivers block Markman Industrial Area in Motherwell to demand basic wages and better conditions. Police intervene as the strike disrupts logistics to Port of Ngqura and Port Elizabeth terminal.

The Markman Industrial Area in Motherwell has experienced a total operational shutdown as truck drivers launch a major strike to protest unresolved disputes regarding basic wages and working conditions. Disgruntled drivers have blocked access to this critical logistics hub, effectively bringing operations to a halt after truck owners allegedly ignored their demands following several engagements.

The striking workers have strategically parked their heavy vehicles at the main entrances and exits of the Markman Industrial Area. This tactical blockade has made it impossible for other trucks to transport goods and services to the Port of Ngqura and the Port Elizabeth terminal, creating severe logistical bottlenecks in the Eastern Cape region of South Africa.

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The severe disruption prompted an immediate police response. Officers were deployed to a bushy area behind the main access points where drivers had parked their trucks. Authorities used rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse the crowd, although at the time of the broadcast, no injuries had been reported.

Despite the police intervention, the drivers remain resolute in their position. Speaking on behalf of the striking workers, a truck driver outlined the core labor issues driving the protest, explaining that the drivers do not receive a basic salary and are instead paid per load.

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The driver noted that this payment structure forces drivers to rush to meet financial targets. He argued that this pressure leads to accidents and fatalities on the roads. He also highlighted systemic issues at the ports, stating that when vessels fail to arrive or experience unloading problems, the financial burden falls entirely on the truck drivers, even when the delays are beyond their control.

Furthermore, the driver pointed out that guidelines established by AUTOFORCE are allegedly being ignored by some companies. While drivers are supposed to receive a standardized wage and medical aid, the truck driver claimed that their medical aid cards frequently fail to work when presented at healthcare facilities. He also referenced specific allegations against a particular company regarding these practices, though the company has not yet been contacted for comment.

Another major grievance raised by the driver is the alleged hiring of foreign nationals and illegal immigrants from different countries. He claimed that these individuals are sometimes hired above local South African truck drivers and receive preference as cheap labor.

The driver stated that companies allegedly fail to verify the legality of their paperwork. He claimed that this practice is not isolated and extends throughout the Eastern Cape. The drivers have made their position clear: they will not stop striking or move their trucks from the critical intersections into Markman until the leaders of the various companies come to the table and engage in meaningful conversations with them.