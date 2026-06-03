Marioné Fourie and Akani Simbine to Compete in Diamond League Meet in Rome

Marioné Fourie and Akani Simbine are set to compete in the Diamond League meet in Rome on Thursday night. Fourie will carry the South African flag and is looking to lower her 12.49 South African record. Simbine will take on Olympic champion Noah Lyles of the US, Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala, and Italy's Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Marcell Jacobs.

Marioné Fourie , seen winning a race in Johannesburg last year, is looking to lower her 12.49 South Africa n record. She will carry the South Africa n flag into the next Diamond League meet in Rome on Thursday night.

Akani Simbine, who finished sixth and fifth in his first two Diamond League competitions in China, takes on Olympic champion Noah Lyles of the US; Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala, who is in good form with one Diamond League win under his belt; and Italy's Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Marcell Jacobs. American Jordan Anthony has the fastest season's best at 9.91sec, followed by Omanyala (9.94), Lyles (9.95), Simbine (9.98) and Jamaican Ackeem Blake (9.99).

Reigning Commonwealth Games champion Omanyala and Simbine, the predecessor from 2018, are on track to renew their rivalry at Glasgow 2026, with the Kenyan leading their personal tally 9-7 after finishing ahead of the South African veteran twice this season so far. Marioné Fourie, fresh off a respectable fourth place in Rabat on Sunday, takes on a powerful 100m hurdles line-up that could help push her to a new national record.

The 24-year-old is the youngest in the field, and her 12.49 South African mark counts as the second-slowest personal best in the field. But she beat top names in Morocco at the weekend, including American Kendra Harrison, the Olympic silver medallist at Tokyo 2020 who goes again in the Italian capital.

Also in the race are Jamaican Danielle Williams, the world champion in 2015 and 2023; Nadine Visser of the Netherlands; 2022 European champion Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland; and 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Megan Simmonds of Jamaica. The Diamond League meet in Rome is expected to be a closely contested event, with several top athletes competing in various events. The meet will feature some of the world's best athletes, including Olympic champions and world record holders.

The event is expected to be a thrilling competition, with several athletes pushing themselves to new heights. Marioné Fourie and Akani Simbine are expected to be among the top contenders in their respective events, with both athletes looking to make a strong impression on the world stage. The Diamond League meet in Rome is just one of several major events that will take place in the coming weeks, with several other top athletes competing in various events.

The meet will be a closely watched event, with several top athletes competing in various events. The event is expected to be a thrilling competition, with several athletes pushing themselves to new heights. Marioné Fourie and Akani Simbine are expected to be among the top contenders in their respective events, with both athletes looking to make a strong impression on the world stage.

The Diamond League meet in Rome is a major event in the athletics calendar, with several top athletes competing in various events. The meet will feature some of the world's best athletes, including Olympic champions and world record holders. The event is expected to be a closely contested competition, with several top athletes competing in various events.

Marioné Fourie and Akani Simbine are expected to be among the top contenders in their respective events, with both athletes looking to make a strong impression on the world stage. The Diamond League meet in Rome is just one of several major events that will take place in the coming weeks, with several other top athletes competing in various events. The meet will be a closely watched event, with several top athletes competing in various events.

The event is expected to be a thrilling competition, with several athletes pushing themselves to new heights. Marioné Fourie and Akani Simbine are expected to be among the top contenders in their respective events, with both athletes looking to make a strong impression on the world stage





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Marioné Fourie Akani Simbine Diamond League Rome South Africa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kagiso Rabada's IPL 2026 Resurgence: Pace, Wickets and Hard WorkKagiso Rabada has rediscovered his best form in IPL 2026, taking 29 wickets for Gujarat Titans. Proteas bowling coach Piet Botha credits months of hard work, including sprint training with Akani Simbine's coach. Rabada's pace and powerplay dominance highlight his resurgence.

Read more »

SAMA 32 heads back home as North West lands biggest music nightNorth West is getting ready for a memorable music celebration as the SAMAs return.

Read more »

Belal targets winning return at UFC Fight NightFollowing a run of two consecutive losses, former UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad will return to the octagon with victory in sight once more when he faces the rising Gabriel Bonfim at UFC Fight Night at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas.

Read more »

South Africa Reveal Numbers for World Cup with Limited Carry-OverSouth Africa have revealed their World Cup squad with only six players able to keep their club-level jersey numbers.

Read more »