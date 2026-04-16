Marikana Residents Protest Widespread Unemployment and Alleged Job Selling by Councillors

Frustrated residents from Marikana's surrounding mining communities took to the streets to protest a staggering 85% unemployment rate and to demand fair employment opportunities, alleging that local councillors are selling job positions. The demonstration targeted Samancor Chrome's head office, highlighting the community's desperation and their belief that mining companies are failing to uphold their social responsibilities.

Residents from the mining communities surrounding Marikana have voiced their profound dissatisfaction, taking to the streets to protest a persistent lack of employment opportunities. This demonstration highlights a dire unemployment crisis, with figures reaching an alarming 85% within these local areas. The pervasive sentiment among the community is one of being overlooked and denied their rightful access to jobs despite the abundant mining resources present in their vicinity.

On Wednesday, a significant turnout saw approximately 13 taxis, filled with unemployed individuals from various mining communities, converge to march on the head office of Samancor Chrome in Sandton. Their collective objective was to secure much-needed employment within the mining sector. Central to the community's frustration is the deeply ingrained belief that job opportunities are being systematically sold by local councillors. Protestors held aloft banners and chanted anthems, calling for a tangible change in their lives and community.

One protestor articulated this grievance, stating that they are 'sick and tired of people who sell job opportunities when they are available.' The accusation extends further, with claims that jobs and even necessary skills training are being illicitly traded. This protest, initiated by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) in collaboration with the Greater Local Community (GLC), aims to address the escalating unemployment and deindustrialization plaguing these mining towns.

The march drew participants from all age groups, underscoring the widespread and enduring impact of unemployment across the community spectrum. A female protestor, Ayanda from Marikana, bravely spoke out against not only the selling of jobs but also the abhorrent practice of demanding sexual favors in exchange for employment, declaring, 'We are against the selling of jobs, and we are saying no to sleeping with women in exchange for jobs!'

Community leaders have voiced strong suspicions regarding the complicity of local councillors with private companies. Mfena Mazabiwe, the Marikana community chairperson, suggested that removing corrupt councillors could be a path to resolution, lamenting that 'jobs come from private companies and somehow get lost in their systems, which are too deep to chase away.'

Despite repeated attempts by the community to engage with Samancor at a local level, they report encountering a wall of silence, with calls and emails allegedly going unanswered. This demonstration follows prior community efforts to highlight their grievances and the challenges of unemployment, even as they reside in resource-rich areas.

Zak Immamdu, a spokesperson for Saftu, explained that Samancor Chrome operates extensively in the Marikana region. He further stated that a previous march to one of Samancor's operations in Marikana saw the community submit a memorandum detailing the company's failure to uphold its social and labour plan obligations and its lack of commitment to upskilling and training local residents for employment. The memorandum had requested job creation, skills development, and policy adjustments regarding working age limits to accommodate middle-aged job seekers, the consideration of criminal records as a minimum requirement for general work, and the empowerment of women, with community members asserting that a matric certificate is not necessary for roles such as sweeping floors or general underground work.

Impressively, community members noted that Samancor did not resist their last protest, responding constructively and seemingly agreeing to their demands. During the recent demonstration, Tshepo Molaole, leader of the GLC, formally presented a memorandum of agreement on behalf of the community, seeking a formal response within 14 days.

A subsequent gathering is scheduled for April 24, 2026, at the Moinoi Samanto Operation at 10 am, with invitations extended to all stakeholders, community members, and Samancor. The GLC Community Unemployment Forum encompasses a broad range of communities including Sonop, Majakaneng, Segwaelane, Wonderkop, Marikana, Mamba, Tornado, and Bapong.

The signed memorandum unequivocally states that 'mining houses have a moral and social responsibility to contribute to sustainable development in the areas where they operate.' The statement ominously warns that failure by Samancor to address these grievances and demands will result in 'broader community action.





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Unemployment Marikana Mining Communities Job Opportunities Corruption

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Power outages plague east Joburg residents every two days as infrastructure crumblesThe incessant power outages in east Johannesburg are not just statistics; they are lives impacted, businesses disrupted, and homes burdened. How long will residents be left in the dark before meaningful action is taken?

Read more »

Hammanskraal Water Crisis Deepens: Meeting Disrupted, Residents FrustratedThe water crisis in Hammanskraal continues to escalate, with a community meeting disrupted and residents expressing growing frustration over the city's response. The Mayor has apologized for the disruption, highlighting the ongoing challenges and the need for immediate action to address the water shortages and infrastructure issues.

Read more »

Hammanskraal Residents' Frustration Mounts as Mayor Skips Water Crisis MeetingResidents of Hammanskraal expressed deep disappointment and anger after Mayor Nasiphi Moya failed to attend a crucial meeting to discuss the town's persistent water supply issues. For years, residents have faced unreliable water access and contaminated drinking water, with independent tests confirming the water's unsuitability for consumption and posing health risks, particularly to infants.

Read more »

Joburg Water Undertakes Extensive Maintenance, Causing Widespread Water DisruptionsSeveral Johannesburg regions are experiencing planned water supply interruptions this week due to extensive maintenance, reservoir cleaning, and sewer infrastructure upgrades by Joburg Water. Kyalami Gardens faced a day-long shutdown for new infrastructure commissioning, while multiple western and northern suburbs are impacted by reservoir works causing reduced or no water flow. Joburg Water aims to improve service delivery and reliability with these operations.

Read more »

‘We are sick and tired!’: Community members from Marikana protest for jobs amidst high unemployment rates [VIDEO]Frustrated residents from local mining areas surrounding Marikana, took to the streets after being ignored by mining companies, regarding employment opportunities for locals.

Read more »

Marikana Residents Protest High Unemployment and Alleged Job SellingFrustrated residents from mining communities surrounding Marikana marched to Samancor Chrome's head office demanding employment opportunities. High unemployment, reportedly at 85%, and accusations of jobs being sold by local councillors fueled the protest, initiated by Saftu and the Greater Local Community.

Read more »