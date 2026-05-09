Marco Schalekamp Murder Charge Postponed

Murder-accused Marco Schalekamp made his first appearance in the Nelspruit Regional Court. The matter was postponed to allow the defence to hand over docket copies to the state. He is expected to appear in court again on June 19.

NEWS TEXT Murder -accused Marco Schalekamp made his first appearance in the Nelspruit Regional Court yesterday morning (May 8). Lowvelder reports the matter was postponed to allow the defence to hand over docket copies to the state.

He is expected to appear in court again on June 19. Key witness is safe Angelique van Niekerk, the sister of a key state witness, told Lowvelder that her brother, Arno, is safe. She said, "He is doing well. He is selling cars and is no longer in White River.

" During Schalekamp's bail hearing, Arno's affidavit stated that he feared for his life. ( He sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting that occurred near the White River Rugby Club on June 5, 2025. Pieter Burger was fatally shot at the scene, and Schalekamp was found in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his face and neck. Charges and bail Schalekamp was charged with murder and attempted murder.

He has been released on bail following a Mpumalanga High Court appeal ruling on September 4





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Marco Schalekamp Murder Attempted Murder Nelspruit Regional Court Trial Date Nonatomic Pozzeled Pietus Burger Death Defense Bail High Court Antje Van Niekerk Bloody Mary Case Defence Bbsa Shooter

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