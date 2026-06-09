March to March Protest Approved for Middelburg with SAPS Deployment

The SAPS has confirmed an approved protest march in Middelburg's CBD. The "March to March" event is scheduled for tomorrow, starting at 08:00 from Van Blerk Square. A specific route has been announced, and the Public Order Policing Unit will be deployed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A significant event is scheduled for Middelburg tomorrow as the March to March protest takes place. The South African Police Service ( SAPS ) has confirmed that an application for the march was received and approved, indicating that the demonstration is officially sanctioned.

The Public Order Policing Unit will be deployed to maintain order and ensure safety while the march moves through the central business district (CBD). This deployment underscores the authorities' intention to manage the event and prevent any potential disruptions. According to the information released, participants will gather at 08:00 at Van Blerk Square, located on Walter Sisulu Street. From this starting point, the march will proceed along Bhime Damane Street, moving against oncoming traffic towards Irak.

After reaching Irak, participants will continue along SADC Street, again against oncoming traffic, to John Magagula Street. The march will then proceed along John Magagula Street into Cowen Ntuli Street, ultimately heading towards Eastdene. This specific route has been planned and approved, and motorists are strongly advised to avoid the CBD area until the crowd has dispersed to prevent traffic congestion and ensure personal safety. It remains unclear exactly how many people will participate in the local protest.

The event began circulating on local WhatsApp groups last week, but many residents initially paid little attention to the notice because neither the municipality nor SAPS could confirm until today that the march would actually proceed. This delay in official confirmation likely contributed to uncertainty among the public. The protest, organized under the banner "March to March," appears to be a locally driven demonstration, though specific grievances have not been detailed in the available information.

The lack of clarity on the number of attendees and the precise motives makes it a developing story that authorities are preparing for with a visible police presence. A voice note circulating on local community Facebook groups and WhatsApp chats has been the primary source of information for many residents, highlighting the role of social media in disseminating news about civic actions. The SAPS confirmation, however, now validates the event as official.

For motorists, the advice is clear: plan alternative routes and avoid the CBD during the march hours to minimize inconvenience. The deployment of the Public Order Policing Unit suggests that while the protest is approved, there is an anticipation of potential challenges that require a specialized police response. In summary, Middelburg is bracing for a sanctioned protest march tomorrow morning, with a defined route through the CBD. The authorities have confirmed the event and are taking steps to manage it.

Residents and commuters should be aware of the planned route and the recommendation to stay away from the area during the demonstration. Further details about the protest's objectives and expected turnout may emerge as the event unfolds





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Protest Middelburg SAPS March To March CBD Public Order Policing Traffic Advisory

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