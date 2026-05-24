March Movement Leader Denies Xenophobia Accusations Over Rallies, Announces Rise Mzansi's Johannesburg Candidacy

Political commentator and founding member of the Rivonia Circle, Lukhona Mnguni, has been officially named as RISE Mzansi's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, with the announcement and nomination receiving backing from GOOD party leader Patricia De Lille. Mnguni's campaign will prioritize rooting out corruption, fixing governance failures, and rebuilding public confidence in the city's leadership. Addressing supporters, Mnguni says the upcoming local government elections should not be about the African National Congress (ANC), but about what kind of government and leadership comes next.

Political commentator and founding member of the Rivonia Circle , Lukhona Mnguni , has been officially named as RISE Mzansi's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg , with the announcement and nomination receiving backing from GOOD party leader Patricia De Lille .

Mnguni's campaign will prioritize rooting out corruption, fixing governance failures, and rebuilding public confidence in the city's leadership. Addressing supporters, Mnguni says the upcoming local government elections should not be about the African National Congress (ANC), but about what kind of government and leadership comes next





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March Movement Lukhona Mnguni RISE Mzansi Johannesburg Xenophobia Political Commentator Rivonia Circle Announcement Nomination Patricia De Lille GOOD Party Cleaning Up Corruption Arrogance Government Leadership Upcoming Local Government Elections African National Congress ANC Elections People Rally

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