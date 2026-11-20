Public order police used stun grenades and water cannons on Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma supporters in Gqeberha on 20 November 2026, leading to two arrests and escalating tensions regarding the approved march route.

Public order police deployed stun grenades and water cannons to disperse a crowd of approximately 350 individuals participating in an anti-illegal immigration demonstration in Gqeberha on 20 November 2026. The confrontation occurred when demonstrators led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma attempted to deviate from an approved path, prompting authorities to intervene to prevent potential violence near foreign-owned businesses. This aggressive dispersal tactic has intensified a broader conflict between the activist group and law enforcement regarding the rights of assembly and public safety in the Eastern Cape region.

Police Intervention at Kempston and Stanford Road Intersection

The Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge, confirmed that authorities deployed specialized units to manage the gathering near the Home Affairs immigration offices in Sydenham. The permitted route directed marchers down Kempston Road and onto Stanford Road, which runs parallel to Durban Road. Durban Road in Korsten is known for hosting numerous foreign-owned spaza shops, supermarkets, and informal traders who frequently occupy pavement spaces and parking areas.

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Authorities maintained that they blocked access to Durban Road to prevent clashes between the protesters and foreign nationals, deeming it unsafe for both parties. Captain Andre Beetge stated that when the group reached the intersection of Kempston Road and Stanford Road, a splinter group ignored police instructions and continued straight toward Durban Road. The Public Order Police responded immediately to this deviation, utilizing non-lethal force to disperse the individuals who had broken away from the main compliant crowd.

Arrests and Legal Consequences for Two Detainees

During the intense stand-off that erupted at the intersection, police arrested two individuals, one male and one female, who were identified as part of the deviating group. Both detainees were taken into custody and transported to the Mount Road Police Station for detention pending further legal proceedings. Captain Andre Beetge emphasized that road closures were implemented along the approved route to ensure public safety and manage traffic disruptions throughout the demonstration.

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The two arrested individuals are scheduled to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Monday, 23 November, to face serious charges. They are accused of contravening the Regulation of Gatherings Act, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police official. The prosecution of these two individuals serves as a stark warning from the police that deviations from approved demonstration protocols will be met with immediate legal and physical intervention.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma Condemns Police Tactics as War on Citizens

Addressing the crowd outside Adcock Stadium in Gqeberha, March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma accused the police of declaring war against South Africans by allegedly siding with illegal immigrants. She argued that the use of stun grenades and water cannons against a largely peaceful gathering demonstrated government hostility toward its own citizens. Ngobese-Zuma stated that the police strategy involves blocking roads in a democratic country and then utilizing excessive force against those who protest, drawing comparisons to the violence of apartheid-era cops.

The activist leader vowed that the movement would not end with this single event, promising to continue mobilizing in communities across the region. She claimed that the police violence witnessed on 20 November 2026 validates previous allegations of misconduct made by the group in KwaZulu-Natal. Ngobese-Zuma asserted that winning the fight against foreigners requires first winning the fight against the police, urging her supporters to persist in their campaign against undocumented migrants and alleged criminality.

Political Backing and Cross-Regional Mobilization Efforts

The demonstration attracted significant support from various townships in Nelson Mandela Bay, with additional groups traveling from KuGompo City and Mthatha. Notably, a contingent was bused in from KwaZulu-Natal to show solidarity with the local activists. UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa and party chair Yongama Zigebe were present among the marchers, highlighting the political interest in the issue of illegal immigration and the handling of public assemblies.

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Nqabayomzi Kwankwa negotiated with police during the incident, arguing that approximately 90% of the participants were compliant and waiting on the approved route. He expressed outrage that water cannons were used on these compliant groups, particularly targeting new arrivals from KZN who had just disembarked from buses. Kwankwa announced plans to escalate the issue of excessive police force to the national police commissioner, asserting that the rights of the citizens were violated during the dispersal of the peaceful majority of the crowd.