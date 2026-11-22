Marc Marquez sealed his eighth premier-class MotoGP title with an eighth-place finish at the Portuguese Grand Prix, equalling Giacomo Agostini. Marco Bezzecchi won the race.

Spaniard Marc Marquez was crowned MotoGP world champion for a record-equalling eighth time on Sunday at the Portuguese Grand Prix in a race won by Italian Marco Bezzecchi.

Ducati rider Marquez finished eighth on the day but it was enough to seal a second consecutive world title and eighth in the premier class of motorcycling to draw level with Italian Giacomo Agostini, who won his titles between 1966 and 1975. 8 #MotoGP TITLES. @marcmarquez93 equals Giacomo Agostini #MARCmade #H1STORY Marquez also overtakes his great Italian rival Valentino Rossi who won seven MotoGP titles.

Also read Bezzecchi wins Portuguese MotoGP sprint, Marc Marquez crashes

Marc Marquez Secures Record Eighth MotoGP Title

Having crashed during Saturday's sprint race Marquez rode out Sunday's GP safely, needing only to finish in the top nine to secure his tenth title across all categories combined. The 2026 championship was sealed with a round to spare. Marquez started Sunday's race second on the grid but rode with caution to finish eighth and take an unassailable lead.

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He had come agonisingly close to securing the title in Saturday's sprint but his hopes were dashed when he crashed out on the penultimate lap while running in third place, a finish that would have been sufficient to crown him champion. Unlike Saturday's overcast conditions and spots of rain on the circuit, Sunday's 25-lap race was held in bright sunshine. The race was won by Marco Bezzecchi, who held a 102-point advantage over Marquez at one stage this season.

Aprilia's Bezzecchi won Sunday's race to complete the double in Portugal having also won the sprint, with his stablemate Jorge Martin of Spain crossing in second. Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez completed the podium in third. South Africa's Brad Binder finished seventh.

Golden Helmet Presentation Honors Marc Marquez

However, all eyes were on Marquez, who was presented with a golden helmet by Agostini himself. On crossing the line, the 33-year-old Marquez leapt from his bike and was hoisted aloft by his team before he ran towards his fans screaming with his arms aloft. Last year was for me, this one is for you, he told his fans through a microphone before again throwing back his head and screaming out his emotions.

Marquez won seven Grand Prix and ten sprint races this season, having won 11 GP in the 2025 season, where an unexpected return to form since his 2024 switch to Ducati gave him a new lease of life. Marquez became the youngest ever MotoGP champion in his debut season in 2013 for Honda and then went on to win the title in five of the next six seasons.