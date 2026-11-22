Marc Marquez secures his eighth premier class crown at the Portuguese Grand Prix. Bezzecchi wins the race as Marquez matches Agostini's record.

Marc Marquez claimed his eighth premier class world championship on Sunday at the Portuguese Grand Prix, matching the legendary record set by Giacomo Agostini. Ducati rider Marquez finished eighth in the race, a result sufficient to secure the title. Italian Marco Bezzecchi won the race, completing a weekend double by also taking the sprint victory.

Marquez Equals Agostini Record

The victory for Marquez marks his second consecutive premier class title. It brings his total to eight, equaling the count of Italian Giacomo Agostini. Agostini won his titles between 1966 and 1975. Marquez also surpasses Valentino Rossi, who held the previous record of seven MotoGP titles. This achievement cements Marquez's status as a historical giant in motorcycle racing. He now shares the top spot for premier class championships with Agostini.

Also read Bezzecchi Grabs Pole for Portuguese MotoGP Ahead of Marc Marquez

Marquez Secures Title With Eighth Place

Marquez needed only to finish in the top nine to secure his tenth title across all categories. He crashed during Saturday's sprint race but recovered for Sunday. The 33-year-old rider leapt from his bike upon crossing the finish line. Team members hoisted him aloft in celebration. He ran toward fans, screaming with his arms raised. He told the crowd the championship was for them. His emotion was palpable as he celebrated the milestone. This win followed a strong season with ten sprint races and seven Grand Prix victories.

Bezzecchi Wins Portuguese Grand Prix

Marco Bezzecchi led Aprilia to victory in the main race. He completed the double win in Portugal after his sprint triumph. Jorge Martin, also from Aprilia, finished second. Bezzecchi's performance was a standout moment for the team. The Spanish rider Martin secured a strong podium position. The race results highlighted the competitive strength of Aprilia on Sunday. Bezzecchi's win added excitement to the championship-deciding event.

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Marquez Dominated Previous Seasons

Marquez became the youngest ever MotoGP champion in 2013. He rode for Honda in his debut season. He won five of the next six seasons on the bike. An unexpected return to form followed his 2024 switch to Ducati. This transition gave him a new lease on life in the sport. He won eleven Grand Prix events in the 2025 season. His consistency allowed him to close out the year with a title. The Portuguese GP was the final chapter of this historic campaign.

Historic Milestone For Ducati Rider

Marquez's eighth title represents a significant milestone in modern motorsport. It places him among the most successful riders in history. The win at the Portuguese Grand Prix was particularly dramatic. His recovery from the sprint crash added to the narrative. The celebration with fans underscored his connection with supporters. This championship season was defined by resilience and skill. Marquez now shares the premier class record with Agostini. The achievement will be remembered for years to come.