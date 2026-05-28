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Marble Towers Owners Responsible for Finding Alternative Trading Spaces

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Marble Towers Owners Responsible for Finding Alternative Trading Spaces
Marble TowersCity Of JohannesburgCourt Battle
📆2026/05/28 18:30:00
📰ewnreporter
73 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
📊News: 49% · Publisher: 51%

The owners of Marble Towers building have lost a court battle against the City of Johannesburg and are now responsible for finding alternative trading spaces for their tenants.

The owners of the Marble Towers building are now responsible for finding alternative trading spaces for their tenants after losing a court battle against the City of Johannesburg.

The occupants of the illegal structures inside Marble Towers will become the responsibility of the building's owners once the structures are removed. The Johannesburg High Court handed down judgment on Thursday, ruling that the structures inside Marble Towers, where hawkers have been trading, are unlawful and were erected without building plans. This decision was made after the city conducted raids on the premises earlier this month, which prompted Marble Towers to head to court.

The owners of Marble Towers have been given 72 hours to remove their structures, which have been declared unlawful and pose safety risks. If the owners fail to remove the structures along with the occupants, a process of mediation will follow. Should mediation fail, the building owners would be in contempt of court, which would take them back to the legal system.

The judgment is seen as a victory for the city, which cannot allow any disregard for compliance, especially when it risks the lives of residents. The city is taking a firm stance on the matter, emphasizing the importance of adhering to building regulations and ensuring public safety. The owners of Marble Towers will have to navigate the complex process of finding alternative trading spaces for their tenants, which may be a challenging task.

The city's decision to take a firm stance on this issue is expected to set a precedent for other similar cases in the future

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ewnreporter /  🏆 35. in ZA

Marble Towers City Of Johannesburg Court Battle Alternative Trading Spaces Public Safety

 

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