Marathon Runners Encouraged to Rethink Running with Headphones

A growing conversation around race-day safety and performance is finding traction online, with fitness forums, running clubs, and social media communities debating whether constant reliance on playlists and podcasts could become a disadvantage when race conditions suddenly change.

As marathon season gathers pace across South Africa, runners preparing for long-distance events are being encouraged to reconsider one of their most familiar training habits, running with headphones.

With races like the upcoming Big Five Marathon at Limpopo’s Entabeni Game Reserve drawing attention from seasoned athletes and first-time runners alike, a growing conversation around race-day safety and performance is finding traction online. Fitness forums, running clubs, and social media communities have increasingly debated whether constant reliance on playlists and podcasts could become a disadvantage when race conditions suddenly change





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Running Headphones Marathon Entabeni Game Reserve Big Five Marathon Safety Performance Awareness Pacing Mental Endurance Silence Ambient Sound Concentration Mental Fatigue

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