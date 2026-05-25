Marais Couple Murder: Limpopo Police Launch High-Priority Investigation into Kruger National Park Tragedy

The bodies of 71-year-old Ernst Marais and his 73-year-old wife, Dina, were discovered in the Levubu River, raising grave concerns over safety within one of the country’s most cherished natural reserves. The Limpopo Police have launched a high-priority investigation into the couple’s murder, with a manhunt underway for the perpetrators.

On Friday, 22 May 2026, the bodies of 71-year-old Ernst Marais and his 73-year-old wife, Dina, both from Mossel Bay, were discovered in the Levubu River, raising grave concerns over safety within one of the country’s most cherished natural reserves.

The Limpopo Police have launched a high-priority investigation into the couple’s murder, with a manhunt underway for the perpetrators. Preliminary investigations revealed that both victims suffered multiple stab wounds, and their vehicle – a green Ford Ranger double cab – has been reported missing, intensifying the mystery surrounding the case. Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has mobilised a team of skilled investigators to ensure that those responsible are swiftly brought to justice.

The circumstances surrounding the Marais couple’s deaths remain unsettlingly unclear, with park officials, alongside the South African Police Service, working collaboratively to piece together the events leading up to this tragedy. Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, commented on the tragic occurrence, stating it is the first of its kind in the history of the Kruger National Park





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Marais Couple Murder Limpopo Police Investigation Pafuri Picnic Site Cross Corner Area Ford Ranger Double Cab Kruger National Park South African Police Service Minister Of Forestry Fisheries And The Environment First Of Its Kind In Kruger National Park Hist

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