Pretoria vendors accuse officials of demanding 15,000 rand bribes for Marabastad trading stalls, sparking a dispute over fair allocation and transparency.

A serious dispute has erupted in Pretoria over the allocation of new trading stalls in the Marabastad area, with long-standing vendors alleging that organizers are demanding bribes to secure spots. The controversy stems from claims that prospective traders are being asked to pay significant sums of money to bypass established local traders in favor of outsiders. This escalation has transformed a project originally designed to improve working conditions into a source of deep community tension and legal accusations.

Core Allegations of Corruption in Allocation

The central conflict revolves around the transparency of the selection process and specific accusations of financial misconduct. One primary complainant, a trader identified only as Petunia, alleges that she was asked to pay 15,000 rand by a former close associate to secure a stall in the new development. According to her account, her refusal to provide this payment resulted in her name being deliberately omitted from the final allocation list.

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Petunia explained that she explicitly told the man she could not provide the money because she did not have it. She stated that in response, the man told her she was not part of his people or his organization. She further noted that she is not the only vendor affected by these alleged tactics, pointing out that other traders situated at the corner of the stores were also skipped over for the same reason.

Denial by Accused Association Member

The man accused of demanding money and influencing the allocation list has vehemently denied all allegations, categorically rejecting claims that he took money from any traders. Speaking in his defense, he stated that the development was specifically intended for members of the unified South African Traders Association, which he claims was directly involved in the project and its planning.

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He challenged his accusers to provide evidence by opening a formal case against him at the local police station. The accused man suggested that the allegations are fabricated by opportunists who see the beautiful new place and want to join the project without earning their spots. He asserted that he is looking after his people and urged those spreading lies to let him be arrested if they have proof.

Community Skepticism and Fairness Concerns

Despite the denial, other traders in the Marabastad community remain highly skeptical about whether the allocation process was fair or transparent. Several vendors expressed frustration over the inclusion of individuals they do not recognize in the new trading area. One local trader stated that the process was not fair because it prioritized unknown outsiders over established community members.

The vendor added that a community leader named Vincent was supposed to coordinate with all existing traders, as he knows them personally. Instead of informing them about the new development, the allocation was given to strangers. This has led to a widespread belief that the current method of distribution has excluded loyal and long-term traders from the benefits of the new infrastructure.

Impact on Local Traders and Future Outlook

The trading community in Marabastad remains in a state of limbo, hoping that the new infrastructure will ultimately bring better opportunities for everyone involved. However, significant questions remain regarding the transparency of the current allocation method and whether the promised economic benefits will be shared equitably. The dispute highlights the fragility of informal trade networks when access to prime locations is contested.

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For now, the situation in Pretoria is unresolved, with tensions high between the established vendors and the new allocation committee. The community awaits further developments, including potential police investigations into the bribery claims and a review of the allocation criteria. The outcome of this dispute will likely determine the social and economic landscape of the Marabastad trading hub for years to come.