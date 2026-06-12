Marabastad Residents Protest Over Failures in South Africa's Largest Social Housing Project

Marabastad Townlands Social Housing, the largest such development in South Africa, has been plagued by unaffordable rents, poor maintenance, and alleged intimidation by management. Residents marched to the municipality demanding urgent intervention, forensic audits, and policy reforms. Despite assurances from city officials, many residents report years of neglect and financial hardship, turning the project into a crisis rather than a solution for low‑income families.

[Receiving metropolitan support, the Marabastad Townlands Social Housing project, inaugurated in April 2024 on Cowie Street, stands as South Africa's largest social housing complex with 1,200 units.

Recent resident protests have highlighted significant service delivery failures, including unaffordable rents, lack of maintenance, poor infrastructure, and alleged intimidation by the managing agency, HCT. Over a hundred residents marched on June 10 to submit a memorandum demanding mayoral intervention, policy reforms, forensic audits, and an end to intimidation. Despite some promises from Deputy Mayor Eugene Modise to assess grievances, residents recount years of unanswered complaints and escalating struggles. The situation underscores systemic dysfunction within the city's social housing administration.





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Marabastad Townlands Social Housing Service Delivery Rent Affordability HCT Management Municipal Protest Forensic Audit Lease Policy Eviction Notices Intimidation

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