The defense in the Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula corruption trial has concluded its case. The former minister faces allegations of accepting R4.55 million in bribes.

The defense case in the corruption trial of former Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has officially closed at the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria. The court is now scheduled to hear closing arguments regarding allegations that the former National Assembly Speaker accepted millions in bribes between 2016 and 2019. This critical juncture in the legal proceedings follows weeks of testimony concerning travel allowances, gift registrations, and significant home renovation expenses.

Defense Witnesses Address Financial Allegations

Mapisa-Nqakula concluded her defense by calling witnesses to explain the handling of travel allowances and gifts received during her tenure. However, the evidence presented has not fully accounted for the substantial funds alleged to have been used for renovating her home in Bruma, Johannesburg. The prosecution has cited renovation bills ranging from R1.7 million to R1.8 million, a figure significantly higher than the allowances discussed by the defense.

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A senior state accountant testified that Mapisa-Nqakula received almost half a million rands in foreign travel advances between 2016 and 2019. While this figure supports the former minister's claim regarding her access to travel allowances, it remains far below the amounts the court has heard were spent on her residential property. The discrepancy between the documented allowances and the renovation costs remains a central point of contention in the trial.

Testimony on Cash Payments and Gift Registrations

Zukiswa Mahabeni, the former personal assistant to Mapisa-Nqakula, provided testimony that did not fully align with the state's allegations of cash payments from businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu. Mahabeni denied knowing about alleged cash transactions, specifically regarding a paper bag delivered at the OR Tambo International Airport. She testified that she received a bag containing a wig, which she placed in her own luggage before traveling to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

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During cross-examination, an Investigating Directorate Against Corruption prosecutor questioned whether the bag contained money alongside the wig. Mahabeni stated she did not check the contents upon receipt and only discovered the wig after unpacking at their destination. She described the bag as small and soft, insisting it was normal procedure to pack items for the minister during international travel.

Mahabeni also admitted to failing to register the wig, describing it as cheap and ugly. When asked if other unregistered gifts existed, she acknowledged that such items might have been received but could not recall specific instances. Her testimony revealed a close working relationship where she managed not only official schedules but also personal errands, including grocery shopping and diary management from 2013 to 2024.

Solicitation Charges and Money Laundering Allegations

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering. The state alleges that she solicited approximately R4.55 million in bribes from Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu while serving as Defense Minister. The prosecution claims she used these illicit funds to pay for the extensive renovations of her Johannesburg home. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains that the renovation costs were covered by her salary, travel allowances, and income earned by her husband, Charles Nqakula.

The trial has highlighted alleged cash transactions ranging from R100,000 to R350,000, which the state claims were paid directly to Mapisa-Nqakula. Mahabeni's denial of knowledge regarding these specific sums adds complexity to the defense's narrative. The state continues to argue that the pattern of unregistered gifts and unexplained financial inflows constitutes a systematic breach of public trust.

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Next Steps in the High Court Proceedings

With the defense case closed, the proceedings will move immediately to the final stages of the trial. Both the prosecution and the defense are set to present their closing arguments to the presiding judge. These arguments will summarize the evidence presented regarding the alleged corruption and money laundering activities. The court will then deliberate before delivering its verdict on the serious charges facing the former high-ranking government official.