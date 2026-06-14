Manuel Neuer to Start for Germany in Fifth World Cup Against Curacao

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann confirms veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will start against Curacao in his fifth World Cup, ending a nearly two-year international hiatus. The match marks Curacao's World Cup debut.

Manuel Neuer will make his long-awaited return to international football when he starts in goal for Germany against Curacao in his fifth World Cup , coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed on Saturday.

Sunday's match in Houston, Texas, marks a historic moment as the Caribbean nation of Curacao makes its World Cup debut, while Neuer dons the German gloves for the first time in nearly two years. The 40-year-old goalkeeper, a World Cup winner in 2014, has been sidelined from international duty since retiring from the national team after Euro 2024.

However, following an impressive season with Bayern Munich, where he helped secure the Bundesliga title and reached the Champions League semifinals, Nagelsmann convinced him to come out of retirement. Neuer has been nursing a calf injury during the buildup to the 2026 tournament and did not feature in Germany's friendly wins against Finland (4-0) and the United States (2-0).

His presence in goal brings invaluable experience to a relatively young German squad seeking to reclaim glory after early exits in recent tournaments. Nagelsmann compared the lopsided matchup against Curacao to a domestic club game, warning his players against complacency. The Curacao players are all well-trained and can go into the tournament without pressure. That always makes an opponent dangerous, Nagelsmann said.

You never win a match just because you're favourites. We will win a match only if we produce a perfect performance. Germany, a four-time World Cup champion, is heavily favored against the tiny island nation with a population of about 150,000. Curacao qualified for the first time by winning the Concacaf playoff, and their squad features a mix of Dutch-born talent and local stars.

They have nothing to lose and everything to gain, which could make them a tricky opponent for a German team still finding its rhythm under Nagelsmann, who took over after the 2022 World Cup. The match in Houston is part of Germany's final preparations before the World Cup kicks off. Neuer, known for his sweeping style and leadership, will be crucial in organizing a defense that has shown vulnerability in recent friendlies.

His return solidifies Germany's goalkeeping position, with Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen likely as backup. Nagelsmann also used the opportunity to experiment with other positions, giving younger players like Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz more freedom in attack. The German squad is eager to prove itself after disappointing exits in the last two World Cups, including a group-stage elimination in 2022. Curacao, meanwhile, aims to make a statement and gain experience on the world stage.

Despite the vast difference in status, Nagelsmann expects a physical battle, noting that Curacao will be motivated by the chance to upset a giant. With Neuer back between the posts, Germany hopes to build momentum and showcase their evolution under Nagelsmann's tactics, blending youth with experience





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