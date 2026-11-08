Manuel Neuer Out With Foot Injury Compounding Bayern Munich Absence Woes

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer faces at least two months sidelined with a foot injury, deepening the squad's injury crisis alongside coach Vincent Kompany and key players.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to miss significant playing time after suffering a foot injury that will keep him on the sidelines. The German champions confirmed the news in a statement issued on Sunday, revealing that the veteran shot-stopper has sustained a torn tendon in his foot. This development adds to the club's growing list of absentee issues as they navigate a challenging period in the current season.

Neuer Injury Details and Timeline

While the official club statement indicated that Neuer would be out for the time being, it did not specify an exact return date. However, German media reports suggest that the 40-year-old is expected to be unavailable for at least two months. This timeline places a significant strain on the squad's depth during a critical phase of the campaign.

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Neuer recently made a historic appearance by playing in his 550th Bundesliga match. During this fixture, he became the oldest player in Bayern's history to take part in a league match, achieving this milestone at the age of 40 years and 225 days. Despite this record-setting achievement, the injury now halts his immediate contributions on the pitch.

Expanding Absence List for German Champions

The goalkeeper's absence compounds a series of other high-profile absences within the Bayern Munich camp. Head coach Vincent Kompany is already recovering from an illness and remains sidelined, leaving the team without its primary tactical leader on the bench. This loss of managerial presence further complicates the squad's preparation for upcoming fixtures.

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Additionally, several key outfield players are long-term absentees due to injury. Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Ismael Saibari, and Serge Gnabry are all currently unavailable to the coaching staff. This collective lack of personnel limits the manager's options when selecting starting lineups for crucial matches.

Goalkeeper Depth and Squad Implications

Despite the significant blow to their first-choice goalkeeper, Bayern Munich appears well-served in the goalkeeping department. Second-choice keeper Jonas Urbig has been called up to Jurgen Klopp's Germany national squad, demonstrating his high level of performance and readiness for international duty. This call-up highlights the strength of the squad's depth even during this injury crisis.

The team has three goalkeepers in the current squad, providing necessary cover during this period. Neuer, a two-time Champions League winner, has already missed five matches this season due to previous injuries. This current layoff adds to his time away from the pitch this campaign.

Career Outlook and Future Plans

The nature of this injury and the length of the recovery period have led to speculation regarding the goalkeeper's long-term future. Neuer has previously indicated that the current season is likely to be his last campaign at the highest level. If he requires two months or more to recover, it may significantly impact his ability to continue playing at the elite level for the remainder of his career.