Mann+Hummel Donates R80000 to East Rand Palliative Care

Mann+Hummel provides a R80000 donation to East Rand Palliative Care in support of breast cancer awareness month, marking a key charitable partnership in Kempton Park.

Mann+Hummel has officially transferred a financial contribution of R80 000 to the East Rand Palliative Care organization, reinforcing its commitment to community health initiatives in the Kempton Park region. The donation was presented during a formal handover ceremony held on October 31 at the non-profit organization's offices located on Kemston Avenue.

Corporate Support For Cancer Patients

Cavin Hearne, the managing director of Mann+Hummel, attended the event alongside Nokubonga Khumalo, who serves as the HR business partner for the filtration industry leader. Their presence highlighted the strategic importance Mann+Hummel places on supporting local healthcare infrastructure that serves vulnerable populations facing serious medical challenges.

Also read Emirates Group profits plunge 66% as Middle East war and fuel costs hit airline operations

Khuma explained that the timing of the gift was deliberate, coinciding with October which is designated globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The corporate team identified East Rand Palliative Care as an ideal partner because the organization delivers specialized, high-quality care to patients battling cancer, ensuring that financial resources go directly to those who need it most.

40th Anniversary Milestone Celebrated

East Rand Palliative Care chairperson Con Roux welcomed the contribution with gratitude, noting that the funds arrive at a significant historical juncture for the charity. The organization is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, a milestone that underscores four decades of dedicated service to the local community and establishes a legacy of trust among donors and beneficiaries alike.

Advertisement

Roux emphasized that the R80 000 check represents more than just a temporary gesture of goodwill. He described the donation as a direct investment in the ongoing work required to maintain essential palliative services, helping to sustain operations during a period when the charity is marking four decades of existence and continued impact.

Transparency And Future Funding Goals

Con Roux also addressed the broader financial landscape facing non-profit organizations, acknowledging that securing consistent donations has become increasingly challenging in the current economic climate. East Rand Palliative Care relies on a diverse mix of income sources to keep its doors open, making each corporate partnership vital for operational stability and long-term planning.

The chairperson reassured existing donors and the general public that the organization maintains strict standards of transparency regarding how funds are utilized. This commitment to openness is designed to build confidence among contributors, ensuring that every rand donated is tracked and accounted for in the delivery of quality palliative care to patients in need.