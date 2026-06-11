Manganese Dust Pollution Crisis Endangers Public Health in Nelson Mandela Bay

A critical report reveals that manganese dust levels in Nelson Mandela Bay have exceeded legal limits, causing airshed saturation and posing severe neurological and respiratory risks to residents.

The municipality of Nelson Mandela Bay is currently facing a severe environmental and public health crisis due to the extensive contamination of air by manganese dust.

Recent findings indicate that the air quality over the PE Harbour and the Markman Industrial area has deteriorated to a critical level, with particulate matter concentrations far exceeding the legal limits established for non-residential zones. A comprehensive report authored by Anna-Lisa Dyakala, the acting executive director of public health, reveals that the local airshed has reached a state of saturation.

In environmental terms, an airshed refers to a specific geographic region where the local topography and prevailing weather patterns trap or channel air, effectively creating a shared air mass for the entire area. When an airshed becomes saturated, it means the atmosphere can no longer absorb or disperse additional pollutants without causing sustained and severe violations of national safety standards, thereby directly endangering the lives and wellbeing of the surrounding population.

The data suggests that dust deposition rates have surged well beyond the non-residential limit of 1200mg/m/day at various sampling points, marking a dangerous escalation in pollution levels. The roots of this crisis are linked to the operations of manganese ore companies that began establishing themselves in the Markman Industrial area during the national lockdown of 2020.

Since June of that year, residents and concerned community groups have consistently raised alarms regarding the degradation of air quality and the destruction of local infrastructure. A primary contributor to the pollution is the movement of heavy manganese-carrying trucks over dilapidated and badly damaged roads, which kicks up massive amounts of fugitive dust into the atmosphere.

Despite the municipality issuing compliance notices and shutting down some unauthorized operations, the emissions resulting from the storage, handling, and transport of the ore have persisted. The report suggests a systemic failure in oversight, as city officials were aware of the hazardous conditions for several months but failed to issue timely warnings to the public, leaving residents exposed to neurotoxic dust without their knowledge. The health implications of chronic exposure to manganese dust are devastating.

Manganese is recognized as a potent neurotoxin, and the inhalation of these particles over a long period is clinically linked to a condition known as Manganism. This condition is similar to Parkinson's disease and manifests through severe tremors, gait disturbances, cognitive slowing, and various psychiatric symptoms, including irritability and hallucinations. Beyond the neurological risks, the ultra-fine particles found in the Markman and PE Harbour areas are capable of penetrating deep into the alveolar regions of the lungs.

This exposure puts residents and workers at a high risk of developing chronic respiratory illnesses, including asthma, chronic bronchitis, and conditions similar to silicosis. The cumulative effect of multiple authorized and unauthorized operators has created a toxic environment where the very air residents breathe is saturated with hazardous metallic dust. Adding to the severity of the situation is the impact of regional meteorology.

Wind data for Gqeberha and Coega indicates that prevailing winds frequently originate from the southwest and west, and shift to the northeast during the summer months. These patterns effectively act as a conveyor belt, carrying plumes of manganese dust directly over residential neighborhoods, specifically targeting Wells Estate, Bluewater Bay, and portions of Amsterdamhoek.

In response to these findings, the public health committee has resolved that bulk manganese storage authorizations in the PE Harbour will not be renewed beyond June 30, 2027. Furthermore, the committee has demanded that every possible measure be implemented to minimize emissions from storage facilities and transport routes, urging the adoption of international best-practice standards to protect the health and safety of the affected communities.

The situation remains a high litigation risk for the city as the threat to public health continues to mount





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Manganese Pollution Public Health Nelson Mandela Bay Air Quality Environmental Regulation

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