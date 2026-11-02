Cape Town police investigate the death of an eight-year-old boy in Manenberg linked to a firecracker. FACSA condemns illegal fireworks as Guy Fawkes approaches.

An eight-year-old boy from Manenberg in Cape Town has died following an incident involving a firecracker over the weekend. Western Cape police have confirmed that an inquest into the death has been officially opened. Authorities are currently investigating the specific circumstances surrounding the child's passing.

Police Investigation and Community Grief

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg stated that a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the precise cause of death. The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek to understand exactly how the young boy was affected by the explosive device. The tragic event has sent shockwaves through the local community.

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Fight Against Crime SA, known as FACSA, a non-profit organization that monitors crime throughout the Western Cape, announced the death of the boy, identified as Toheer. The organization described the loss of such a young life as an immeasurable tragedy that has deeply shaken the community. They emphasized that no child should lose their life under such circumstances.

Illegal Fireworks and Guy Fawkes Risks

FACSA has strongly condemned the illegal sale, distribution, and use of fireworks and firecrackers by or among minors in the area. The group warned that these devices are not harmless toys or entertainment but pose a serious and potentially fatal danger, particularly when placed in the hands of children. They called on the South African Police Service and the City of Cape Town law enforcement to intensify operations.

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These intensified efforts are deemed critical as Guy Fawkes approaches. Guy Fawkes is an annual local adaptation of the British November five tradition, which commemorates the failure of the sixteen hundred and five Gunpowder Plot to blow up England's Parliament. The proximity of this event typically leads to a spike in fireworks-related incidents and complaints.

Rise in Illegal Fireworks Complaints

The City of Cape Town reported a significant increase in complaints regarding the sale and discharge of fireworks in recent weeks. With Guy Fawkes and Diwali approaching, the Public Emergency Communication Centre began seeing more reports. During the first three weeks of September, the center recorded three complaints about the illegal sale of fireworks.

Additionally, there were six complaints about the discharge of fireworks during that same period. In contrast, in the first three weeks of October, there have been at least thirteen complaints about the illegal sale and at least forty-nine complaints about the illegal discharge. This sharp rise highlights the growing issue in the lead-up to the holiday season.

Hotspot Areas and Legal Penalties

Hotspot areas for these illegal activities include Manenberg, Eastridge, Beacon Valley, Atlantis, Heideveld, Hanover Park, Belhar, and Bonteheuwel. City officials stated that while many support efforts to stop illegal fireworks, pockets of resistance remain. The illegal discharge causes noise nuisance, terror for pets, and additional workload for emergency services.

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There are no designated fireworks sites for Guy Fawkes, Diwali, or New Year's Eve. Under the Explosives Act of two thousand and three, selling fireworks to a child under sixteen carries a fine of three hundred rand. Allowing a child to handle fireworks without adult supervision is also liable to a three hundred rand fine.

Public Safety and Reporting Information

Selling or storing fireworks without a valid certificate issued by the controlling authority carries a much steeper fine of fifteen hundred rand. The city urges anyone with information relating to the illegal sale or use of fireworks to report it immediately. Residents can contact the city's Public Emergency Communication Centre on zero two one four eight zero seven seven zero zero.

FACSA has appealed to parents, guardians, and the wider community to actively educate and warn children about the dangers associated with fireworks. They emphasized that protecting our children must be a collective priority. Preventing another tragedy requires action from all sectors of society to ensure that no more families endure such heartbreak.