Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi calls for professionalism and respect within SA football, urging coaches to resolve disputes privately rather than publicly criticizing figures like Pitso Mosimane.

Golden Arrows head coach Mandla Ncikazi has issued a strong appeal for professionalism and mutual respect within South African football following his side's recent 2-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Amstel Arena. The post-match call for unity comes as tensions rise between various coaching figures in the national league, with Ncikazi insisting that public bickering undermines the integrity of the sport.

Ncikazi Defends Pitso Mosimane's Standing

Mandla Ncikazi, the coach of Golden Arrows, explicitly defended the reputation of Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane, stating that the national team manager deserves significant respect for his career achievements. Ncikazi emphasized that Mosimane has reached heights in the game that many of his peers only dream of, a status earned through dedication and success that warrants admiration rather than criticism from rivals.

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The Golden Arrows boss argued that personal grievances or disagreements should never be aired in the media or during press conferences. Instead, he stressed that if one coach has an issue with another, such as the Shabalala (Pirates) coach, the proper protocol is to pick up the phone and resolve the matter directly and privately. This approach, according to Ncikazi, preserves the dignity of the profession and prevents unnecessary distractions from the game itself.

Protocol for Institutional Disputes

Extending his argument beyond personal conflicts, Ncikazi outlined a clear protocol for addressing issues that involve football institutions rather than individual coaches. He stated that if a concern pertains to an organization or a club, the appropriate method of communication is through formal channels, such as sending an email. This separation ensures that operational or strategic disagreements are handled with the seriousness they require without becoming public spectacles.

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The comments were made in the wake of recent public criticisms directed at national team coaches by Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. Ncikazi's intervention serves as a corrective measure, urging the football community to remember that the league is a professional environment built on the sacrifices of those who played and coached before the current generation.

Recognition for Raymond Mdaka's Achievements

In addition to defending Mosimane, Ncikazi extended his call for respect to Raymond Mdaka, the head coach of the South African under-23 national team. Ncikazi noted that Mdaka has accomplished feats that many in the coaching fraternity have not yet achieved, making his position one that commands professional courtesy. The Golden Arrows coach reiterated that if there are problems with Mdaka's methods or decisions, they should be addressed through the established channels available to all stakeholders.

Ncikazi warned against the trend of public criticism, which he believes erodes the foundation of a league built through blood and sweat. By highlighting the achievements of both Mosimane and Mdaka, he aimed to shift the focus from interpersonal conflicts to the broader goal of elevating South African football through unity and mutual respect among its leaders.