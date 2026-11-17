Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mandla Masango says new signing Elias Mokwana can win man-of-the-match and believes Amakhosi can go all the way in the Carling Knockout.

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mandla Masango has backed new signing Elias Mokwana to make an immediate impact at the club and believes the 27-year-old can shine in the Carling Knockout semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mokwana, who hails from KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga, returns to the Betway Premiership after spending the past two seasons abroad. He moved from Sekhukhune United to Tunisian giants Esperance Sportive de Tunis in 2024. He joined Amakhosi as a free agent after he mutually terminated his contract. Masango said Mokwana will bring a lot of experience, especially in their attack, after the club lost Glody Lilepo.

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Masango Predicts Mokwana Man Of The Match

Masango even predicted Mokwana can win the man-of-the-match award should he play against Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday at 3.30pm. The other semifinal will see Stellenbosch host holders Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm. Given the opportunity to play, I think he can even win the man-of-the-match because you know Chiefs when it comes to voting for their players. They go all out and leave no stone unturned, Masango told the media.

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But it is a good addition. They need someone with experience after they lost Glody Lilepo. Mokwana brings that element of goals, assists and he is a national asset, so he wants to prove himself again. And of course, he is my home boy, so I wish him all the best.

Masango Fancies Kaizer Chiefs To Win Carling Knockout

With Amakhosi in the Carling Knockout semifinal and looking to go all the way and win the title, Masango fancies them to win this competition. He said all the remaining teams have an opportunity to win the cup because it is an exciting competition. Not only Kaizer Chiefs but I also think all the remaining teams in the semifinal have the opportunity to win the cup because it is an exciting competition, he said.

I would really love to see them go all the way to the final and make the fans happy this December. I fancy them going all the way. I have that belief. I do not know where it comes from, but I think they have a good chance of going all the way and it has been long overdue.

Masango, left, has hailed Mokwana's signing as key for Chiefs ahead of the Carling Knockout semifinal against Sundowns. He is optimistic the new arrival will hit the ground running having joined recently as a free agent. The winner of the Carling Knockout semifinal between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will book a place in the final. Stellenbosch and Orlando Pirates will battle in the other semifinal for the second final spot.

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Masango's comments come as Amakhosi prepare for a crucial clash. He believes Mokwana's goals and assists can boost the team as they chase silverware this December and look to make the fans happy.