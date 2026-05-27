MaNdebele Photo Gallery to Host Public Exhibition Marking 32 Years of Democracy in South Africa

The MaNdebele Photo Gallery in Soweto will host a public exhibition marking 32 years of democracy in South Africa on 30 May 2026. The exhibition will feature archival and contemporary works by renowned South African photographers along the busy Braamfischerville thoroughfare.

The MaNdebele Photo Gallery in Soweto will host a public exhibition marking 32 years of democracy in South Africa on 30 May 2026. The exhibition will feature archival and contemporary works by renowned South Africa n photographers along the busy Braamfischerville thoroughfare.

The gallery was founded by Gopolang Ledwaba and serves as a community educational hub, where local children are taught the fundamentals of photojournalism and visual storytelling in weekend workshops. The gallery frequently exhibits the students' work to the community, allowing them to engage with powerful visual storytelling during their daily routines.

In addition to teaching the fundamentals of photojournalism, the gallery also serves as a platform for students to showcase their work and gain experience in the field of photography. The public exhibition on 30 May will bring South Africa's democratic history directly to the streets of Soweto, allowing commuters and residents to engage with the country's rich history and cultural heritage.

The exhibition will be a unique opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate 32 years of democracy in South Africa





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Mandebele Photo Gallery South Africa Democracy Photojournalism Visual Storytelling

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