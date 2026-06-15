Mandatory Hydration Breaks at World Cup Are Already Shaping Games

The mandatory hydration breaks at the World Cup have become a crucial aspect of the game, allowing teams to reset and alter match momentum.

The mandatory 22-minute hydration breaks at the World Cup are already shaping games, allowing struggling teams to reset and completely alter match momentum. The clock approaches the 22-minute mark, the referee blows the whistle and players from both teams make their way to the touchline for a mandatory drinks break.

Officially, the three-minute stoppages are there to protect players from extreme conditions. In reality, they have become mini tactical timeouts - an opportunity for coaches to regroup, adjust and, in some cases, completely alter the momentum of a match. Some matches have taken place in climate-controlled stadiums with retractable roofs, raising questions about whether the breaks are always necessary. Others have suggested the stoppages feel more like commercial interruptions designed to satisfy broadcasters than genuine welfare measures.

Brazil's opening encounter against Morocco offered perhaps the clearest example. The five-time world champions looked second best during the opening stages and deservedly trailed 1-0 when the first-half hydration break arrived. Six minutes after play resumed, they were level through a brilliant strike from While individual quality ultimately delivered the goal, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted the break allowed him to communicate directly with his players and make tactical adjustments.

You can make a tactical adjustment that can be very good. Canada equalised against Bosnia-Herzegovina shortly after a second-half drinks break. Scotland scored the winner against Haiti soon after another stoppage, while Australia also found a breakthrough goal following a hydration break against Turkey. The pattern is difficult to dismiss as coincidence.

That has led some to question whether coaches should be allowed to use the breaks for tactical instruction if player welfare is the primary objective. It's advantageous for the team losing momentum - that's why I call them momentum breaks, she said. Former Spain midfielder Juan Mata shares a similar view. When you're losing, you want to score, and when you're winning you want to keep the ball.

I think they break the momentum. Football has always been governed by momentum. Teams earn dominance through pressure, intensity and rhythm. The mandatory breaks risk disrupting those natural swings and handing struggling sides a chance to reset.

But they are already looking less like drinks breaks and more like tactical timeouts - and that conversation is only going to grow louder as the tournament progresses





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World Cup Hydration Breaks Tactical Timeouts Momentum Player Welfare

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