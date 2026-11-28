Manchester United were thrashed 4-0 at home by Brentford in Mauricio Pochettino's first home match in charge, leaving the 20-time English champions still rooted in the Premier League relegation zone.

Manchester United were thrashed 4-0 at home by Brentford in Mauricio Pochettino's first home match in charge, leaving the 20-time English champions still rooted in the Premier League relegation zone.

Brentford Thrash Manchester United 4-0

Callum Wilson struck a first-half double before late goals from Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade sealed Brentford's first win at Old Trafford for 89 years on Saturday. Pochettino replaced the sacked Michael Carrick earlier this month, tasked with turning around the fortunes of a club in steep decline. The Argentine could barely have imagined a worse start after also losing 4-0 away to Liverpool in his first match in charge last weekend.

Also read Manchester United's Relegation Fears and Arsenal's Struggles in Premier League

For the first time in 65 years, United have conceded four goals in three consecutive league matches. Only Crystal Palace sit below United, and Pochettino's men could slip to the foot of the table if the Eagles beat Hull on Sunday. Pochettino came out fighting after a series of refereeing decisions went against his side against Liverpool and in a controversial 2-2 draw at Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday.

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But there was no hiding place for the new boss or his players after their latest embarrassment. Brentford were missing first-choice striker Igor Thiago through suspension, but it mattered little as his deputy Wilson took advantage of United's disorganised defence. An encouraging start by the home side was quickly forgotten when Wilson lashed home a brilliant finish to open the scoring on 19 minutes.

The former Newcastle and West Ham striker then doubled his tally from Dango Ouattara's pass 13 minutes later. The end of Carrick's reign was marked by brief flickers of United resistance in comebacks to beat Roma and salvage a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa. Youri Tielemans smashed against the crossbar as United pressed for a route back into the game in the second half.

Ajer and Schade Seal United Defeat

But their inability to defend ended any hope of a fightback as Ajer was given far too much space to fire in from a corner. Schade then completed the rout in stoppage time as Brentford climbed to fifth and within one point of the top four. That goal also meant United became the first side in history to concede at least twice in seven successive halves of Premier League football.

Old Trafford was largely empty by the time the final whistle went, but boos rained down from those who remained. Pochettino joins John Chapman and Erik ten Hag as the only previous United managers to have lost their first two league games in charge. The former Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss described the lure of United as still too good to turn down as he deserted his duties as the USA coach to make the move to Manchester.

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Pochettino Faces Relegation Battle

The 54-year-old has been given a stark illustration of the job he has ahead of him to just save one of the world's biggest clubs from relegation for the first time since 1974, let alone restoring the three-time European champions to their former glories. Elsewhere, Sean Longstaff scored twice as Leeds climbed into the top six with a resounding 3-0 win over Coventry.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring by heading in Longstaff's free-kick before the former Newcastle midfielder struck twice either side of halftime.