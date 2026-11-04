Man United beat Roma 3-2 as Cunha brace seals comeback, PSG hit Villarreal for six

Manchester United recovered from two goals down to beat Roma 3-2 in the Champions League, while holders Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Villarreal 6-0 and Bayern Munich won 2-0 at Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United fought back from two goals down to beat Roma 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday, handing beleaguered manager Michael Carrick a reprieve.

Matheus Cunha scored a late brace, including a goal in stoppage time before being sent off, to complete a dramatic comeback at Old Trafford. United looked set for another abject defeat when they fell two behind within 18 minutes. Mathias Soule finished smartly before Donyell Malen converted a penalty, silencing the home crowd and turning the atmosphere poisonous. In the first half United fans threw tennis balls and other objects onto the Old Trafford pitch.

Also read Man Utd snap winless streak with Roma comeback

They also directed foul-mouthed chants at the club's majority owners, the Glazer family, as anger pulsated around the ground.

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Fernades Penalty Ignites United Comeback

"We knew that the fans would be behind us until the last day, we just had to get a result for them," United captain Bruno Fernandes told TNT. His penalty in the 58th minute pulled United back into the game at the second time of asking. Fernandes thumped home past Roma's third-choice goalkeeper Devis Vasquez, who had saved the first attempt but was let down by his teammates encroaching in the penalty area.

That set up Cunha to hit Roma with a one-two that decided a thrilling encounter. Cunha's brace in three minutes with the final whistle nearing sparked wild celebrations in the stands. The scenes at the end could not have been more different to the anger of the first half, and Carrick now has breathing room with the international break coming after the weekend.

"I spoke at half-time about being positive. Anything can happen here, I've seen it many times over the years," said Carrick.

"You just need something to go our way and the boys were fantastic second half. " United head into Sunday's match with Aston Villa, who were beaten 3-0 at Barcelona, in an entirely different mood. Roma, who also threw away a commanding lead against Real Madrid in their only other defeat of the season, failed to deal a knockout blow and crumbled in the second half.

PSG Rout Villarreal In Record Start

Holders Paris Saint-Germain continued their perfect start in the competition by hitting Villarreal for six. PSG were ruthless even without star player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as they beat Villarreal 6-0. Joao Neves, Desire Doue, Senny Mayulu and Fabian Ruiz all struck in eight first-half minutes as PSG set a record for the fastest four goals scored in a match in Europe's elite club competition.

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Further strikes from Spain World Cup star Ruiz and teenager David Boly rounded off a stellar performance which put Luis Enrique's team top of the table.

"We were impressive throughout and we are really pleased even if it is very difficult for Villarreal," said Luis Enrique. "But it is hard when you play against a team like us that presses constantly. " It certainly did not look like PSG were missing Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, captain Marquinhos and Nuno Mendes. The night began with Europe's elite clubs paying tribute to tragic Tenerife player Jesus de Miguel with a moment's silence before kick-offs.

De Miguel died aged 30 from injuries he suffered in a sickening collision with FC Andorra's goalkeeper in a Spanish second-division match. His death left football in mourning and condolences poured in from around the globe. Another team missing a host of stars, Bayern Munich, saw off Atletico Madrid 2-0 to move into the top eight positions. Teenage Germany forward Lennart Karl and Konrad Laimer netted in the second half in Madrid as Bayern triumphed despite a bulging casualty ward.

Bayern Triumphs And Inter Sees Victory

Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari were on Bayern's injury list but it meant little. Freshly-minted Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane and captain Joshua Kimmich marshalled the troops to a memorable victory. Inter Milan recovered from derby defeat at the weekend with a comfortable 3-0 win over Feyenoord. Goals from Yann Bisseck, Pio Esposito and Piotr Zielinski sealed the victory for the Italian side.