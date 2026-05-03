Manchester United Seal Champions League Return with Thrilling Win Over Liverpool; Tottenham Escape Relegation Zone

Manchester United defeated Liverpool 3-2 in a captivating match, securing their place in next season's Champions League. Tottenham also secured a vital win against Aston Villa, climbing out of the Premier League relegation zone. Bournemouth also won against Crystal Palace.

Manchester United secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford, effectively guaranteeing their return to the Champions League for the next season. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with Liverpool mounting a spirited comeback from a 2-0 deficit, only to be undone by a late goal from Kobbie Mainoo .

This win marks a significant achievement for Manchester United, ending a two-year absence from Europe's elite club competition and bolstering the position of manager Michael Carrick. The game was also overshadowed by news of former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson being hospitalised as a precaution after falling ill before the match, adding an emotional layer to the already intense encounter.

The match began with United asserting their dominance, taking a 2-0 lead through goals from Matheus Cunha, aided by a deflection, and Benjamin Sesko. Liverpool, however, responded strongly in the second half, fueled by a mistake from Amad Diallo which allowed Dominik Szoboszlai to score a stunning goal, running from his own half. Szoboszlai then turned provider, setting up Cody Gakpo to equalize after a misplaced pass from United's goalkeeper, Senne Lammens.

Just when it seemed the game would end in a draw, Kobbie Mainoo, fresh off signing a new five-year contract, stepped up to deliver the winning goal with a composed finish from outside the box. This victory not only secures Champions League football for United but also strengthens Carrick's claim to continue as the team's manager.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, trailing by six points, face a challenging final stretch to secure a top-five finish. Elsewhere in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur continued their resurgence with a crucial 2-1 away win against Aston Villa. This victory lifted them out of the relegation zone, providing a significant boost to their survival hopes. Conor Gallagher opened the scoring for Tottenham, with Emi Buendia netting a late consolation for Villa.

Villa manager Unai Emery rotated his squad, prioritizing their upcoming Europa League semifinal against Nottingham Forest, a decision that allowed Tottenham to capitalize. This win follows Tottenham's recent 1-0 victory over Wolves, ending a long winless streak and shifting the momentum in their fight against relegation. The result also sees West Ham United drop into the bottom three, intensifying the pressure on them in the final games of the season.

In a further display of strong form, Bournemouth defeated Crystal Palace 3-0, closing the gap on the top five to six points, with goals from Jefferson Lerma (own goal), Eli Junior Kroupi (penalty), and Rayan. The Premier League season continues to deliver dramatic twists and turns as teams battle for European qualification and survival





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Manchester United Liverpool Premier League Champions League Tottenham Aston Villa Kobbie Mainoo Dominik Szoboszlai Cody Gakpo Bournemouth Crystal Palace

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man United boss Carrick relishes 'special' Liverpool rivalryMichael Carrick believes Manchester United against Liverpool is always a 'standout' fixture even though neither club are challenging for the Premier League title this season.

Read more »

Lyon into Women's Champions League final with win over ArsenalOL Lyonnes' winger Jule Brand struck late in a thrilling 3-1 home win over holders Arsenal to secure a 4-3 aggregate victory and book their spot in the Women's Champions League final.

Read more »

Manchester United Clinch Champions League Spot with Thrilling Win Over LiverpoolKobbie Mainoo’s late goal secures a 3-2 victory for Manchester United against Liverpool, guaranteeing Champions League football next season and boosting Michael Carrick’s managerial prospects.

Read more »

Manchester United Beat Liverpool in Thrilling Encounter, Secure Champions League ReturnKobbie Mainoo's late goal secured a 3-2 victory for Manchester United over Liverpool, guaranteeing their return to the Champions League after a two-year absence. The win puts United in a strong position for a top-four finish, while Liverpool's Champions League qualification is now less certain.

Read more »

Late goal by Mainoo lifts Manchester United to win over rivals LiverpoolManchester United's Kobbie Mainoo struck late to seal a dramatic 3-2 Premier League victory over rivals Liverpool on Sunday as the home side secured their return to the Champions League next season after a two-year absence.

Read more »

Late goal by Mainoo lifts Manchester United to win over rivals LiverpoolManchester United's Kobbie Mainoo struck late to seal a dramatic 3-2 Premier League victory over rivals Liverpool on Sunday as the home side secured their return to the Champions League next season after a two-year absence.

Read more »