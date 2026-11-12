Manchester United Sack Michael Carrick; Mauricio Pochettino Named Heir

Manchester United have dismissed manager Michael Carrick following a poor start to the season, with Mauricio Pochettino emerging as the leading candidate to replace him at Old Trafford.

Manchester United officially terminated the contract of head coach Michael Carrick on Thursday, citing the club's historically poor start to the current Premier League season as the primary catalyst for the change. The decision marks the end of a brief managerial stint for the former captain, who had stabilized the team after Ruben Amorim's departure earlier in the year. The announcement confirms widespread speculation that had been circulating throughout the recent international break regarding the future of the 45-year-old manager.

Managerial Turmoil Continues at Old Trafford

Carrick is now the seventh permanent manager to be dismissed by the club since Sir Alex Ferguson retired from his role in 2013, highlighting a period of persistent instability in the dugout. Despite taking over as interim boss following Amorim's acrimonious exit in January and guiding United to a respectable third-place finish and Champions League qualification, the team has since stumbled significantly. They have collected only eight points from their first ten league games, dropping into the relegation zone, and have secured just three wins from fifteen matches across all competitions this season.

Also read Manchester United manager Michael Carrick faces uncertain future amid club chaos

Key Figures Behind The Coaching Change

The ultimate decision to part ways with Carrick was finalized during a critical meeting in Monaco on Wednesday, attended by key decision-makers within the club's ownership structure. This group included co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada, and director of football Jason Wilcox. Their presence at the meeting underscored the high level of concern among the club's leadership regarding the team's performance and the urgent need to implement a new strategy to save the season.

Stakeholder Reactions To The Sacking

United released a formal statement acknowledging the difficulty of the decision while praising Carrick's character. The club described him as an eternal Manchester United legend who conducted himself with high standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the organization. Former teammate Rio Ferdinand echoed these sentiments on the social media platform X, describing Carrick as a forever legend who showed dignity and class. Conversely, the Manchester United Supporters' Trust expressed deep disappointment, labeling the departure another depressing moment and directing blame toward the club's ownership structure, specifically the Glazer family and Ratcliffe.

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Mauricio Pochettino Emerges As Top Choice

While several high-profile candidates were initially considered, including former Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino has now emerged as the overwhelming favorite to take over the reins. Sky Sports reported on Wednesday that United have reached a verbal agreement in principle with the Argentine manager. Pochettino brings extensive Premier League experience from his tenure at Southampton, Tottenham, and Chelsea, as well as international coaching experience with the United States national team.

Next Steps And Immediate Impact

Pochettino recently signed a contract extension with the United States team to remain in charge through the 2030 World Cup, making his potential move to Old Trafford a significant development. The next immediate challenge for the incoming management will be preparing the squad for their upcoming fixture against fierce rivals Liverpool at Anfield on November 22. This match represents a crucial opportunity to reverse the team's current trajectory and begins a new chapter for the club under potentially new leadership.