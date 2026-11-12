Manchester United have sacked manager Michael Carrick after a disastrous start to the season left them in the Premier League relegation zone, with Mauricio Pochettino set to take over after triggering his $10m release clause.

Manchester United have confirmed the dismissal of manager Michael Carrick after the club's worst domestic start in four decades left them languishing in the Premier League relegation zone.

Carrick Sacked Amid Crisis Talks

Carrick was informed face-to-face upon arriving at Carrington on Thursday morning. The decision was ratified by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada, and sporting director Jason Wilcox, along with the Glazer family, following crisis talks in Monaco. United have lined up former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as their next head coach.

Also read Manchester United manager Michael Carrick faces uncertain future amid club chaos

The club has already made formal contact with US Soccer to trigger his $10 million release clause, though reports indicate Old Trafford chiefs have agreed to allow the Argentinian to take charge of the US Men's National Team's two Concacaf Nations League ties against Haiti on Saturday and Tuesday. He would then officially take the reins ahead of a baptism of fire away to Liverpool on November 22.

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United said in an official statement: After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions. The club added that they intend to appoint a successor as quickly as possible. The decision comes after Carrick secured just one victory in 10 league matches since being handed the permanent reins in May, leaving the team with only eight points from 10 games.

Dramatic late comebacks against Roma and Aston Villa proved insufficient to save him. The sacking follows United's worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign. Carrick, a former United midfielder, had led the team to an impressive third-place finish last season and earned a contract through 2028.

Pochettino Release Clause Details Emerge

However, within months that decision has also imploded at an estimated £5 million exit cost. This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version. The cost of cleaning up the regime's executive and managerial miscalculations has crashed through the £50 million mark.

Adding Carrick's payoff and Pochettino's buyout pushes United's total post-Alex Ferguson spend on hiring and firing managers and sporting directors even higher. For a leadership group that spent the past two years slashing more than 300 ordinary staff jobs and preaching ruthless financial austerity, the sequence of self-inflicted wounds is glaring. Ratcliffe has not even reached 1,000 days in sporting control at Old Trafford. Pochettino's release clause is set at $10 million, about R165.5 million.

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Financial Cost of Management Changes

The Athletic notes that several million pounds will be added to Pochettino's £7.5 million clause to buy out his backroom staff. Just three months ago, Pochettino insisted: Every time we sign a contract, it's to go to the last day of the contract ... We signed the contract because we really believe that we are going to be four years there. For supporters waving banners at Old Trafford, Carrick's dismissal underscores a painful reality.

Ratcliffe's revolution has spent more than R1 billion. Pochettino would have an enormous task on his hands to revive a club that has never recovered from the departure of Alex Ferguson 13 years ago. The Red Devils, once the dominant force in English football, have been overtaken by Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal. United have finally pulled the trigger on Carrick, confirming the club legend's dismissal on Thursday morning after the club's worst domestic start in four decades.

Pochettino Agrees Terms with United

Carrick was delivered the news face-to-face on arriving at Carrington, hours after the decision was ratified following crisis talks in Monaco. A verbal agreement has been reached between Manchester United and Mauricio Pochettino. Pochettino has moved into pole position to become Manchester United's next head coach, with direct discussions advancing rapidly as Ineos prepares to relieve Carrick.

United have already made formal contact with US Soccer to trigger his $10 million release clause, though reports indicate Old Trafford chiefs have agreed to allow the Argentinian to take charge of the USMNT's two Concacaf Nations League ties against Haiti on Saturday and Tuesday before officially taking the wheel ahead of a baptism of fire away to Liverpool on November 22.