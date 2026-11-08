Manchester United Relegation Battle: Carrick Under Pressure as City Face Deduction

Manchester United drop into the relegation zone after a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, while Manchester City face points deduction and Pierre Sage's Palace job looks precarious.

Manchester United have been plunged into the Premier League relegation zone following a dramatic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The result marks a historic low for the 20-time English champions, who are now rooted in the bottom three of the table for the first time at this stage of the season in 40 years. Despite a late rally to rescue a point, the outcome has intensified scrutiny on manager Michael Carrick and his squad's ability to survive.

Old Trafford Rollercoaster Highlights United Struggles

The match at Old Trafford served as a testament to Manchester United's resilience but also their consistent fragility in defense. The Red Devils demonstrated their powers of recovery by twice coming back from two goals down against Aston Villa. This ability to overturn deficits mirrors their recent 3-2 victory over Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday, yet it has done little to solve their league standings issues.

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An eight-game run without a Premier League win has effectively condemned United to the relegation zone for the immediate future. The dramatic afternoon did little to clarify Michael Carrick's long-term future as the club's manager. While the team showed character, the statistical reality of their position remains a severe concern for the club's hierarchy and fanbase.

Michael Carrick Faces Employer Decision On Job

Former United midfielder Michael Carrick remains bullish that he will still be in charge when the team makes the trip to face Liverpool in two weeks' time. However, the focus has now shifted to his employers, who must make a definitive call on his managerial position. The club is reportedly considering high-profile candidates to take over if they decide to part ways with the current boss.

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Among the potential replacements linked to the role are former Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and ex-Germany national team coach Julian Nagelsmann. The pressure on Carrick is immense as he attempts to steer a squad that has historically expected nothing less than top-four finishes. The upcoming fixtures will be critical in determining whether the board chooses to give him more time or initiate a managerial change.

Manchester City Title Hopes Derailed By Financial Ruling

Meanwhile, Manchester City's title aspirations suffered a devastating blow with their third consecutive Premier League defeat at Nottingham Forest. The loss dealt another significant blow to their chances of retaining the league title, which were already questionable. Italian manager Enzo Maresca has become the first coach to win his first seven Premier League matches in charge of a new club, highlighting the stark contrast in fortunes between the two Manchester clubs.

Two of Enzo Maresca's victories were achieved after Manchester City were found guilty of over 100 charges of breaking financial rules. Enzo Maresca bemoaned his side's inability to match Nottingham Forest's intensity at the City Ground. The situation is compounded by the expectation that Manchester City will be handed a severe points deduction unless they overturn the initial ruling on appeal.

Pierre Sage Job Security Tested After Palace Defeat

In south London, Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage may win the unwanted race to become the first Premier League manager of the season to be sacked. The Eagles sank to the bottom of the table following a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Selhurst Park. Palace's inability to defend set-pieces has been a consistent scourge of Pierre Sage's short reign and cost his side dearly in this match.

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A positive first-half performance was undone when Alexis Mac Allister headed in Dominik Szoboszlai's free-kick, after which Liverpool never looked back. In an ominous sign for Pierre Sage, Palace chairman Steve Parish missed the club's Thursday Europa League draw against Hoffenheim. Instead, he traveled to New York to meet with the club's owners, suggesting high-level discussions are underway regarding the club's direction.

Relegation Battle Intensifies With Upcoming Fixtures

The current two-week international break offers a perfect window for Crystal Palace to make a managerial change if required. Pierre Sage faces huge games against relegation rivals Coventry and Hull in the immediate future. The outcomes of these matches will likely define the survival chances of both Pierre Sage's Palace and Michael Carrick's Manchester United.

For Manchester City, the challenge is even more complex due to the potential points deduction. Unless they succeed on appeal, they could face relegation from the English top-flight. Maintaining player motivation is a huge challenge for Enzo Maresca when chasing Arsenal, as even good results might count for little against a Brighton side that currently leads the table by five points. The landscape of the Premier League has shifted dramatically with these recent results.