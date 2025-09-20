Manchester United and Liverpool Triumph in Premier League Thrillers as Pressure Mounts on West Ham

Manchester United overcame Chelsea in a chaotic match while Liverpool maintained their perfect start. West Ham's Graham Potter faces increased pressure after another defeat. Other matches saw Tottenham's comeback against Brighton and Leeds's win against Wolves.

In a weekend of dramatic Premier League encounters, Manchester United secured a vital 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Old Trafford, providing much-needed relief for manager Ruben Amorim, while Liverpool continued their perfect start to the season with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Everton. Elsewhere, the pressure mounted on West Ham boss Graham Potter following another defeat. The match at Old Trafford was filled with intensity from the outset.

A significant turning point occurred early on when Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was shown a red card in the fifth minute, significantly altering the game's dynamics. Despite Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca's frantic attempts to reorganize his team, United capitalized on the advantage. United captain Bruno Fernandes scored in his 200th Premier League appearance, giving the home side the lead in the 14th minute. Casemiro then extended United's lead, though he was later sent off with a second yellow card before halftime, reducing both teams to ten men. Chelsea managed to pull a goal back through Trevoh Chalobah's header, creating a tense finale, but Manchester United held on for the victory, earning their second win of the season and climbing into the top half of the table. Amorim expressed his satisfaction with the win, highlighting the importance of securing points against a strong opponent. The victory showcased a positive start from United, underlining their aggression in the initial stages of the game, though Amorim also noted areas for improvement in managing the game. In a separate, high-stakes match, Liverpool maintained their flawless record, defeating Everton 2-1. Arne Slot's team displayed dominant performance in the first half, with goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike establishing a two-goal lead within the first half-hour. Despite Everton's resilience and a goal from Idrissa Gueye in the second half, Liverpool held their ground, demonstrating resilience to secure their sixth win across all competitions and continue their quest for a record-breaking English title. Slot acknowledged the team's need to demonstrate a different kind of mentality, having left key players Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak on the bench. He highlighted the importance of energy and the ability to remain focused, despite fatigue. Slot's strategy ultimately paid off, as Liverpool secured the win and solidified their standing at the top of the league. The match demonstrated Liverpool's ability to navigate challenges and secure vital victories, showcasing their determination to win a record 21st English title. While Manchester United and Liverpool enjoyed success, Graham Potter's position at West Ham faced increased scrutiny following their 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace. Potter admitted the defeat was a challenging moment and acknowledged the pressure he faced, with reports linking potential replacements to the London Stadium. Potter expressed confidence in the support he has received but understood the implications of the results. The weekend also saw Tottenham stage a comeback to draw 2-2 against Brighton and climb to second in the table. Leeds, newly promoted, secured a win against Wolves. As the Premier League continues, all eyes will be on Arsenal's match against Manchester City





