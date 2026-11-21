Manchester City's title hopes dim as they draw with Fulham and Chelsea lose to Leeds. Arsenal can extend lead to eight points if they win at Newcastle.

Manchester City's fragile Premier League title defense suffered another setback on Saturday as they failed to defeat Fulham for the first time in 21 previous attempts. The result extends City's winless run to four consecutive matches, raising serious questions about their ability to challenge for the top spot. Meanwhile, Chelsea were comprehensively thrashed 4-1 by Leeds United at Stamford Bridge, further complicating their season under new management.

City Draw Stalls Title Charge

Manchester City entered the match against Fulham with high expectations, having started Enzo Maresca's reign with seven consecutive league wins. However, that momentum has stalled due to off-field uncertainties surrounding the club. City faces a guilty verdict on widespread breaches of financial rules, which could result in a severe points penalty or even relegation if the ruling stands on appeal. The club maintains its innocence, but the looming threat has clearly impacted their on-field performance.

Also read Manchester City Draw 1-1 with Fulham After Losing Lead

Fulham, who had lost every meeting against City over the past 15 years, broke the curse by striking early through Rodrigo Muniz. The home side took a lead that seemed insurmountable until Erling Haaland equalized before halftime. However, the goal was controversially ruled out after it was determined that the Norwegian forward had kicked the ball out of the grasp of Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno. The decision left City furious and unable to regain their footing.

Elliot Anderson later scored a sweet strike to save City from a fourth consecutive defeat, but the display was disappointing enough for fans to boo the team off the pitch. Manager Enzo Maresca acknowledged the defensive frailties, noting that almost 80 percent of the goals they concede occur in the first 20 minutes of matches. He emphasized that this area requires immediate improvement as the team struggles to find consistency.

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Chelsea Collapse Against Leeds

In a stark contrast to City's struggle, Chelsea suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Leeds United. The match began with excitement as Emmanuel Emegha scored his first Chelsea goal, opening the scoring for the Blues. However, the visit of Leeds United disrupted the home side's rhythm completely, exposing defensive vulnerabilities that have plagued the team recently.

Noah Okafor quickly leveled the score for Leeds, demonstrating the visitors' offensive threat. Dominic Calvert-Lewin then put the visitors in front from the penalty spot, shifting the momentum entirely away from Stamford Bridge. Okafor delivered a thumping finish into the top corner later in the game, followed by a final blow from Brenden Aaronson in stoppage time. The 4-1 victory marked a famous win for Leeds against one of their historic rivals and added to Chelsea's woes.

Chelsea have now lost four of their last five matches, placing manager Xabi Alonso under intense scrutiny. The team's poor form contrasts sharply with their earlier promise, and the defeat against Leeds serves as a significant indicator of their current instability. Fans and pundits alike are questioning the direction of the club as they slide down the table.

Arsenal's Chance to Extend Lead

The implications of this round of matches extend beyond the immediate results, particularly for Arsenal. The Gunners have an opportunity to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table with a victory at Newcastle later in the week. City's title challenge appears to be wilting in the wake of the financial ruling and their recent poor form, handing Arsenal a distinct advantage in the race for the championship.

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The divergence in form between the top two teams highlights the impact of external pressures on performance. While Arsenal remains focused on their matches, City's attention is divided between fixing their defensive lapses and navigating the legal challenges. This distraction could prove decisive in the latter stages of the season.

Other Premier League Results

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Bournemouth climbed into the Champions League places following a sensational 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Evanilson struck for the sixth consecutive league game, and Justin Kluivert added a second goal, extending Bournemouth's winning run in all competitions to nine games. The Cherries continue to defy expectations with their impressive form.

Tottenham Hotspur secured a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town, with teenager Luca Williams-Barnett netting on his first Premier League start. Dominic Solanke added a second goal to secure a fourth win in five for Roberto De Zerbi's men, showcasing the squad's growing depth and resilience. Thomas Frank's arrival at Crystal Palace failed to inspire a turnaround, as the Eagles lost 3-2 at Coventry. Dwight McNeil's late own goal gave Coventry a vital victory in their quest for survival, leaving Palace bottom of the table.

Sunderland frustrated Aston Villa in a 0-0 draw, a result that lifted the Black Cats above Manchester United in the relegation zone. Mauricio Pochettino will take charge of United for the first time at Liverpool on Sunday, with the Red Devils sitting second bottom of the table. The pressure is mounting on United as they face a critical fixture in their fight to avoid relegation.