Manchester City's winless run extends to four games after a draw with Fulham, while Arsenal remain six points clear at the top following a dramatic draw with Newcastle United.

Manchester City's pursuit of the Premier League title suffered a significant setback as their winless streak extended to four matches following a 1-1 draw against Fulham at the Etihad Stadium. The result compounds the difficulties for the third-placed side, which currently trails league leaders Arsenal by six points amidst ongoing legal challenges regarding financial regulations. Meanwhile, Arsenal maintained their commanding position at the summit despite being held to a dramatic 2-2 draw against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday.

Financial Troubles Derail City's Momentum

The recent performances of Manchester City appear directly linked to off-pitch uncertainties stemming from a guilty verdict on widespread breaches of financial rules. Although the club denies any wrongdoing, they face the prospect of severe points deductions or even relegation unless the ruling is overturned on appeal. This administrative turmoil has seemingly derailed the team's momentum, especially after Enzo Maresca began his tenure with seven consecutive league victories. The contrast between that strong start and the current slump highlights the fragile nature of their title challenge as they navigate this unprecedented crisis.

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Controversy and Tactical Concerns at Etihad

Fulham secured a historic result by ending a 15-year winless run against City, taking the lead through an early strike by Rodrigo Muniz. The home side felt aggrieved when Erling Haaland's equalizer before half-time was ruled out due to a decision that the Norwegian had kicked the ball out of goalkeeper Bernd Leno's grasp. Elliot Anderson eventually rescued a point for City with a well-taken goal, but the team was booed off the pitch following a lackluster display. Manager Enzo Maresca acknowledged the defensive frailties, noting that nearly 80 percent of their conceded goals occur in the first 20 minutes of matches, a statistic that requires immediate improvement.

Arsenal Survive Newcastle Comeback

Arsenal's lead at the top of the table was tested severely at St James' Park as Newcastle United mounted a spirited comeback. Eberechi Eze gave Arsenal the lead in the 33rd minute with a clinical finish from Kai Havertz's pass, but the visitors struggled to maintain control after the interval. Harvey Barnes equalized for Newcastle in the 49th minute following a turnover by Martin Odegaard, and Malick Thiaw put the hosts ahead in the 62nd minute. Noni Madueke ensured Arsenal avoided only their second league defeat of the season by scoring a low drive in the 78th minute to salvage a draw.

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Broad Impact Across Premier League Table

The weekend's results reshaped the mid-table landscape, with Leeds United climbing to sixth place after a stunning 4-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Despite an early goal from Emmanuel Emegha, Chelsea collapsed under pressure, marking their fourth loss in five matches and raising questions about manager Xabi Alonso's position. Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin spearheaded Leeds' comeback, while Brenden Aaronson added a late goal to secure the famous win. Bournemouth also continued their impressive form by defeating Nottingham Forest 2-0, with Evanilson scoring for the sixth consecutive game to lift them into the Champions League places.

Bottom Half Battles and Upcoming Challenges

Other notable results included Tottenham's 2-0 win over Ipswich, where teenager Luca Williams-Barnett scored on his first Premier League start. Crystal Palace's hopes of immediate improvement under new manager Thomas Frank were dashed by a 3-2 loss at Coventry, leaving them at the bottom of the table. Sunderland frustrated Aston Villa in a goalless draw, a result that moved them above Manchester United in the relegation zone. Mauricio Pochettino faces his first managerial test at Liverpool on Sunday as United remain second bottom, highlighting the intense pressure in the lower half of the standings.