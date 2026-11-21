Manchester City dropped crucial Premier League points in a 1-1 draw against Fulham. Erling Haaland had a goal disallowed while Elliott Anderson scored the equalizer for City.

Manchester City secured a draw against Fulham on Saturday, halting a streak of four consecutive Premier League defeats but failing to gain maximum points. The match, played at the Etihad Stadium, ended in a 1-1 stalemate after City fell behind early in the contest. The result keeps the English club in third place in the league table as the title race intensifies.

The Opening Goal and Early Controversy

Fulham took the lead in the 16th minute through a clinical finish by striker Rodrigo Muniz. The goal originated from a precise pass by former Manchester City player Oscar Bobb, who has since moved to Craven Cottage. Muniz capitalized on the service to put the home side behind before the half-hour mark. This early deficit set the tone for a tense afternoon at the stadium.

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Manchester City responded with urgency, seeking an equalizer just eight minutes later. Erling Haaland appeared to score, but the goal was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). The officials adjudged that Haaland had kicked the ball out of the hands of Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno. This decision denied City an immediate response to the opening goal. The controversy surrounding the disallowed strike added to the friction of the opening half.

Elliott Anderson Scores the Equalizer

Manchester City labored to break down the Fulham defense for the remainder of the first half and much of the second. The breakthrough finally came in the 57th minute when Elliott Anderson found the back of the net. Anderson dispatched a sweetly-struck volley through a crowded penalty area into the bottom corner. This goal marked Anderson's first league goal since joining the club from Nottingham Forest. His strike leveled the score at 1-1 and shifted the momentum of the match.

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The introduction of Anderson provided the creative spark City had been lacking. His ability to find space in the box proved decisive against a resilient Fulham backline. The goal ended a run of 20 consecutive defeats for Fulham against Manchester City. This historical context added significance to the result for the visitors, who had struggled to overcome their rivals in recent years.

Stalemate Consequences and Title Race Impact

Both teams had opportunities to win the match after the equalizer. Fulham pressed for a winner, with Rodrigo Muniz denied by Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Donnarumma's intervention preserved the draw for his team. The result ensured that Fulham deserved the point earned in the contest. It was a hard-fought draw that reflected the competitive nature of the match.

For Manchester City, the draw left them in third place in the Premier League standings. They now sit five points behind the league champions, Arsenal. The outcome of matches involving other top teams will determine the final table. Arsenal has the opportunity to extend their lead if they secure a victory in their upcoming fixture against Newcastle United later on Saturday.

The match highlighted the challenges Manchester City faces in maintaining their title credentials. Dropping points against mid-table opposition puts pressure on the squad. The team must regroup quickly as they continue their pursuit of the championship. Every point is critical in the final stages of the season.