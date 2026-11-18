Manchester City and Real Madrid claimed crucial Women's Champions League wins to remain within striking distance of leaders Lyon and Barcelona in the league phase standings.

English champions Manchester City and Spain's Real Madrid secured vital victories on Wednesday to maintain their competitive standing in the UEFA Women's Champions League league phase. The wins allowed both clubs to keep pace with current leaders Lyon and Barcelona, ensuring they remain in contention for the top positions as the tournament progresses. This outcome highlights the intense competition among Europe's elite women's football clubs during the group stage.

Manchester City Defeats Hacken 2-0

Manchester City defeated Swedish club Hacken with a decisive 2-0 scoreline, thanks to goals from second-half substitutes Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw. Hemp opened the scoring with a deflected shot that found the back of the net after 56 minutes, providing City with the crucial early advantage. The English forward then contributed to the second goal by assisting Jamaica striker Khadija Shaw, who scored in the 77th minute to seal the victory.

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The performance in Gothenburg demonstrated City's ability to control the game even when relying on impactful contributions from their bench players. The result moved Manchester City up to third place in the Champions League table, where they currently sit on nine points. They are tied with Real Madrid on points but hold a superior position due to goal difference.

Real Madrid Comes from Behind to Beat Inter Milan

Real Madrid overcame a disciplinary setback to defeat 10-woman Inter Milan 3-1, driven by a dramatic second-half performance from Danish forward Signe Bruun. The Spanish club was forced to play with nine players after Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir was sent off just three minutes before halftime, significantly complicating their task. Despite the numerical disadvantage, Real Madrid managed to equalize and eventually take the lead with late goals.

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Signe Bruun proved to be the decisive figure off the bench, scoring twice to turn the match in Real Madrid's favor. She added the third goal five minutes from time and converted a late penalty to complete the 3-1 victory. This win kept Real Madrid firmly in the hunt for qualification, maintaining their proximity to the top of the standings.

Lyon and Barcelona Maintain Top Standings

While Manchester City and Real Madrid advanced, reigning champions Barcelona and last year's runners-up Lyon continue to lead the league phase with 10 points each. Both clubs have a one-point advantage over the chasing pack, including the English and Spanish sides that played on Wednesday. Their leads provide a slight buffer as the league phase approaches its conclusion.

The gap between the leaders and the rest of the field remains narrow, with only one point separating first place from third. This tight margin ensures that every match outcome carries significant weight in determining which teams will advance further in the tournament. The pressure is now on all clubs to maximize their remaining fixtures.

Upcoming Fixtures and Tournament Outlook

Chelsea is scheduled to host Paris Saint-Germain later on Wednesday, a match that could significantly impact the standings in its group. In Italy, Juventus will take on Belgium club OH Leuven, adding another layer of complexity to the competitive landscape. These upcoming fixtures will provide critical data on which teams can challenge the current leaders.

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With only a few points separating the top teams, the league phase remains highly unpredictable. Manchester City and Real Madrid's victories ensure they are not left behind, but they must continue to perform at a high level. The upcoming matches against Arsenal and Servette will test whether Lyon and Barcelona can extend their lead or if the chasing pack can close the gap further.