Man United Reported to Have Voted for Mauricio Pochettino as New Manager

Manchester United has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Mauricio Pochettino to replace Michael Carrick after a disastrous start to the Premier League campaign.

Manchester United has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Mauricio Pochettino to replace Michael Carrick as their manager after a disastrous start to the Premier League campaign, finding the club in the bottom four following eight matches without a win.

What Is the Proposed Managerial Change?

The club is said to have reached a "verbal agreement in principle" with the former Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea coach, who is currently head coach of the United States national team.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino favoured to be next Manchester United manager: report

Under the agreement, Pochettino would take charge of United in the next few weeks pending the release clause that would see the 54‑year‑old leave the US federation for a $10 million (£7.5 million) fee.

Michael Carrick's Tenure and Uncertainty

Michael Carrick, appointed a permanent manager after a successful interim spell, is still on the field at Old Trafford but his future is in doubt as shareholders Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are scheduled to meet in Monaco to decide on the next step.

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Carrick's period in charge has seen United slip to 18th place, their lowest position 10 games into a top‐flight season since 1986/87.

Reactions from Stakeholders and Possible Alternatives

While Pochettino is the front‑running option, other former managers such as Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte and Julian Nagelsmann have also been linked with the post.

United supporters remain mostly critical of the club's ownership and under‑performed players, rather than Carrick himself, after a series of disappointing results.

Implications for the Upcoming Season

The managerial decision is expected to be finalised by the end of the current international break, with United set to return to action against Liverpool on November 22.

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Should Pochettino assume the role, he will inherit a squad that has added midfielders Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos in the summer, but still lacks sufficient firepower in attack.

Ultimately, the change seeks to halt United's decline and re‑establish the club as a title‑contender once again.