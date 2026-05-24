Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Aggravated Rape and Torture of Former Partner

A French court sentenced Guillaume Bucci, a bank manager, to 25 years in prison for aggravated rape and torture of his former partner. The victim, Laeticia R., spoke publicly about her ordeal, and the case has horrified France due to its landmark nature. Bucci recruited strangers to sexually abuse the victim while drugged and engaged in psychological manipulation.

A French court on Saturday sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for aggravated rape and torture of his former partner, who chose to follow in Gisele Pelicot's footsteps by speaking publicly about her ordeal.

In a landmark case, Guillaume Bucci was sentenced to 20 years in prison for recruiting strangers to sexually abuse her while drugged unconscious in their home. During the trial, Laeticia R. described the psychological control exerted by her former partner, who admitted to several acts, including strangulation, burning, and acts of bestiality, but said they were consensual sexual games in the context of their intimate relationship.

The court sentenced him to 25 years in prison, ruling that he must serve at least two-thirds of the term before being eligible for parole





ewnreporter / 🏆 35. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rape Torture Trial Sentence Psychological Control Sadomasochistic Sex Games Bank Manager Recruiting Strangers Prostitution Sexual Abuse

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cellphone tower thief sentenced to 50 yearsA former tower technician has been convicted of vandalising and stealing critical MTN and Vodacom infrastructure.

Read more »

The headline South Africa missed: What ITHUBA delivered in 11 yearsFor more than 11 years, ITHUBA operated one of South Africa’s most visible national institutions.

Read more »

Cape Town-founded ORMS celebrates 30 years of business successCape Town-founded ORMS is celebrating 30 years in business after surviving the shift from analogue to digital photography. Here’s how the local family business built a loyal creative community and stayed relevant in South Africa’s changing retail landscape.

Read more »

Thuli Madonsela says Constitution has not lived up to expectations 30 years into democracyShe was speaking at a colloquium in Parliament on Friday commemorating 30 years of the country’s Constitution.

Read more »