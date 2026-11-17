Emergency teams recovered the body of a man in his forties from a swollen stream in Dobsonville, Soweto, after severe thunderstorms swept him away on Tuesday. The City of Johannesburg EMS and police issued urgent warnings for residents to avoid flooded areas.

Emergency crews have recovered the body of a man in his forties from a swollen stream in Dobsonville Extension 3, Soweto, on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred after severe thunderstorms hit the area, causing the water levels to rise rapidly.

The man was swept away while attempting to cross the dangerous waterway during the heavy weather events. The recovery operation was conducted by the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Aquatic Rescue Unit and the police K9 Unit. Both specialized teams worked together to locate and retrieve the victim from the hazardous stream conditions. The body was subsequently handed over to local police authorities for further investigation and official procedures.

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Johannesburg EMS Advises Public Avoid Crossings

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi addressed the public regarding the tragedy and the ongoing safety concerns. He stated that the aquatic rescue unit remains on high alert overnight to monitor all seven regions of the city. This constant vigilance is intended to respond to any emergencies that might occur during the unsettled weather. Mulaudzi issued a direct plea to residents throughout the City of Johannesburg to avoid crossing river streams.

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He emphasized the critical need to prevent drowning incidents during these severe thunderstorms. The public was urged to stay away from swollen waterways until the waters recede and conditions stabilize. The spokesperson also advised motorists to exercise extreme caution while driving overnight. Drivers were told to extend a safe following distance to account for reduced visibility and slick roads.

Motorists Warned To Avoid Flooded Roads

Motorists were specifically warned to avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges where water depth is unknown. This incident highlights the ongoing risks associated with severe weather in urban areas of Gauteng. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as the city deals with the aftermath of the storms. Residents are encouraged to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms.