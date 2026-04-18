Man receives life sentence for murder after misleading police about missing partner

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life imprisonment plus 23 years for the murder of his partner, Nombuso Madondo. Vusimuzi Victor Makhaye deliberately misled investigators for days, claiming Madondo had disappeared with another man, before her body was eventually found. The court found him guilty of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and defeating the administration of justice.

A man in KwaZulu-Natal, Vusimuzi Victor Makhaye, has been sentenced to life imprisonment plus an additional 23 years for the murder of his partner, Nombuso Madondo , and related offenses. Makhaye deliberately misled the police and Madondo's friend for days, fabricating a story that she had disappeared with another man. He was convicted in the Estcourt regional court on charges including robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, and defeating the administration of justice.

Makhaye and Madondo resided in Mooi River and Estcourt, respectively. The events leading to Madondo's death began when Makhaye lured her to Mooi River under the false pretense of having arranged diesel for her vehicle. Madondo's friend reported her missing after failing to reach her for several hours. When the friend finally made contact, Makhaye answered Madondo's phone, claiming she was fine but refusing to let them speak. Subsequent attempts to contact Madondo were unsuccessful as her phone was switched off. The investigation took a significant turn when a tracking device installed in Madondo’s vehicle was activated. On September 5, 2023, police, working with a vehicle tracking company, located Madondo's car parked at a residence on Hilton Road. While observing the vehicle, they spotted Makhaye approaching it. Upon being approached by the police, Makhaye was found in possession of Madondo’s cellphone, yet he denied any knowledge of her whereabouts. In the subsequent days, Makhaye continued to deceive investigators, insisting that Madondo was with another man in Mooi River. This claim was later proven to be entirely false. Makhaye eventually conducted a pointing-out, which led to the tragic discovery of Madondo’s body in a field opposite the R103. The post-mortem examination revealed that she had sustained severe blunt force trauma to the head. Her face was covered with plastic, and her body bore numerous bruises, indicating a violent struggle. During the trial, evidence presented included testimony from individuals who described damage to Madondo's vehicle consistent with attempts to locate and remove the tracking device. Further testimony revealed that Makhaye had previously sought advice on how to disable such a device. A member of Madondo’s family also testified, painting a picture of her as a devoted parent who deeply loved her children. The court imposed a sentence of 15 years' imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances, life imprisonment for murder, and eight years' imprisonment for defeating the administration of justice. The sentences for robbery and defeating the administration of justice are to run concurrently with the life sentence. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has expressed hope that this severe sentence will serve as a strong deterrent, demonstrating that perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide will be held accountable for their heinous crimes





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Vusimuzi Makhaye Nombuso Madondo Femicide Gender-Based Violence Kwazulu-Natal

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