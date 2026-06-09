Man Loses Appeal Over Unlawful Arrest Because He Sued Wrong Party

Gabriel Zilungisele Hlongwane's appeal against the Minister of Police for unlawful arrest, detention and assault was dismissed by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court after he failed to join private security company Black Dolphin Investigations as a respondent, despite them being the actual arresting party.

A Durban man who claimed unlawful arrest , detention and assault while in police custody has lost his appeal in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court because he sued the wrong party .

The judgment highlights the legal principle that a defendant must have been a party to the proceedings before any adverse findings can be made against them. Gabriel Zilungisele Hlongwane was apprehended outside the Greyville FNB branch in Durban on 29 April 2016 by Jacob Machaka, a security officer from Black Dolphin Investigations. Machaka recognized Hlongwane and his associates as a card-swapping syndicate already on the bank’s watch lists.

Hlongwane was handed over to police, taken to Durban Central Police Station, and held over a long weekend until his first court appearance on 4 May 2016. After his appearance, the charges against him were withdrawn. Hlongwane subsequently sued the Minister of Police for unlawful arrest, detention, assault, and contumelia. He specifically alleged that police officers had instructed him to twerk, described in the judgment as a sexually suggestive dance generally performed while squatting.

However, Hlongwane sued only the Minister of Police despite the fact that Black Dolphin – a private company – had physically arrested him. His own testimony confirmed this. When asked under cross-examination whether he had been handcuffed by Black Dolphin investigators, he responded: Okay. The Constitutional Court in Matjhabeng Local Municipality v Eskom Holdings had firmly established that no court can make findings adverse to any person’s interests without that person first being a party to the proceedings before it.

The court in Khumalo v Wilkins was equally clear that it will not deal with those issues without such a joinder being effected, and no question of discretion nor of convenience arises. Hlongwane’s legal team took no corrective steps even after the respondent filed an amended plea explicitly naming Black Dolphin as the arresting party.

At the appeal hearing, counsel Buthelezi informed the court for the first time that the unlawful arrest claim was being abandoned, after judges had already read the full record and all thirteen cited cases. The court was pointed, stating that the manner and lateness of the abandonment reflected a casual flippancy demonstrating a lack of respect for this Court, adding that counsel are first and foremost officers of the court and are expected to conduct themselves accordingly.

The court also rejected arguments that police lacked reasonable grounds and should have obtained bank surveillance footage before detaining Hlongwane. The arrest occurred late on a Friday before a long weekend, and no evidence suggested footage could have been retrieved after hours. The court found that section 60(11)(b) of the Criminal Procedure Act justified his continued detention. Hlongwane confirmed under cross-examination that his constitutional rights had been explained and acknowledged in writing, including his right to apply for bail.

He described his attacker as an Indian officer, and the respondent called Sergeant Shaylin Naidoo, the only Indian officer on duty that day. A further allegation that a Sergeant Sithole had also assaulted him emerged mid-trial, having never been raised with any other witness. A medico-legal certificate recorded wrist bruising and jaw tenderness. The court found the wrist injuries were entirely consistent with him having been handcuffed by Mr Machaka from Black Dolphin and not evidence of a police assault.

The case serves as a reminder that proper joinder of parties is essential in litigation. Hlongwane’s failure to include Black Dolphin Investigations meant that his claims against the Minister of Police could not succeed. The legal costs of the appeal were awarded against him. The judgment also underscores the importance of presenting evidence and raising allegations in a timely manner.

Hlongwane’s mid-trial introduction of a new assault claim was viewed skeptically by the court. The dismissal of the appeal brings an end to a long-running legal battle that began with an arrest outside a bank in Durban. The outcome reinforces the principle that private security companies and police must both be properly joined in lawsuits involving arrests made by private entities.

Legal observers note that the decision may influence future cases where plaintiffs seek to hold the state liable for actions primarily carried out by private contractors





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