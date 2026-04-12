Man Fatally Shot in Mariannhill, Pinetown: Police Investigate

A man in his forties was fatally shot in Mariannhill, Pinetown, on the M1 Higginson Highway. Emergency services declared the man deceased at the scene after assessing multiple gunshot wounds. The SAPS is investigating the circumstances of the shooting, which occurred near the Milkyway Robots intersection. The roadway was closed for investigations. No comment from SAPS at time of publication. The investigation is currently ongoing and details are yet to be disclosed.

A man, believed to be in his forties, tragically lost his life after being fatally shot in the Mariannhill area, just outside Pinetown , yesterday afternoon, shortly before 15:00. The incident, as reported by Highway Mail, occurred on the M1 Higginson Highway , specifically at the intersection of Milkyway Robots in Mariannhill .

According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, the emergency response team, consisting of paramedics from EMRS and ALS Paramedics, arrived at the scene to find members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) already present. Upon assessment, paramedics were directed to the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The victim, a male believed to be in his forties, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Despite the immediate and comprehensive assessment by paramedics, tragically, there was nothing that could be done to save the man's life, and he was declared deceased at the scene. The entire roadway was subsequently closed by metro police to allow for a thorough investigation of the crime scene. The details surrounding the events leading up to the shooting remain unknown at this time. SAPS is actively investigating the circumstances that resulted in the fatal shooting, and they are working diligently to gather evidence and determine the motive behind the attack. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses and more information becomes available. The community is understandably shocked and saddened by this act of violence, and the local authorities are committed to bringing those responsible to justice. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the prevalence of violent crime and the importance of ensuring the safety and security of all residents in the area. The police have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist in the investigation to come forward and contact the relevant authorities. Their cooperation could prove vital in solving the crime and providing closure to the victim's family. The investigation is expected to be extensive, with forensic experts analyzing the crime scene for crucial evidence. This will involve the careful examination of the vehicle, the collection of ballistic evidence, and the interviewing of potential witnesses. The local community has expressed their concerns regarding the safety and security in the area, and they are calling for increased police presence and proactive measures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. They feel that the recent occurrence is a wakeup call, and further steps need to be taken to curb violent crime. The incident has left a pall of sadness over the community, emphasizing the urgency to address this matter. The authorities are working to reassure the public that they are taking this matter very seriously and will do their utmost to bring the perpetrators to justice. The details surrounding the victim's identity are currently being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin. This is standard procedure and is intended to respect the family's privacy during this difficult time. The investigation is considered a top priority for SAPS and they are committed to solving this case promptly and efficiently. The community is waiting for more details and news updates on the issue as the investigation unfolds. The tragic event underscores the need for continuous vigilance and community cooperation to ensure the safety and security of all individuals. SAPS did not provide a comment or confirmation at the time of publication. The focus is now on the ongoing investigation, aimed at bringing the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice, and to restoring a sense of safety to the affected community





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shooting Mariannhill Pinetown M1 Higginson Highway SAPS Fatal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SAPS Members Face Disciplinary Action in Mbhense Murder CaseThe South African Police Service (SAPS) has initiated disciplinary proceedings against two members implicated in the murder of Emmanuel Mbhense. Mbhense was allegedly tortured and killed by SAPS and Ekurhuleni metro police members after being linked to a business robbery. The details emerged during the Madlanga Commission and involved the testimony of Witness D, who was later murdered. IPID has referred the investigation report to the DPP and recommended disciplinary actions.

Read more »

IPID finds case against Ramaphosa’s security chief over unauthorised Phala Phala missionWhile the IPID report focuses heavily on the conduct of SAPS officers rather than the President himself, the incident remains a point of significant public interest.

Read more »

Alexandra Township Grapples with Police Shortage Amid High Crime RatesAlexandra township, a high-crime area in Johannesburg, South Africa, faces a severe police shortage with only 305 officers serving a population of approximately one million. This inadequacy is discussed at public participation meetings held by the South African Police Service (SAPS), highlighting the impact of budget constraints and vacancies on the ability to effectively serve the community. Residents and experts express concerns about the safety and overwork of the police force.

Read more »

Free State Welcomes Easter Babies, Reports Decline in Teen Pregnancies; Man Sentenced for Fatal AssaultThe Free State province celebrates the arrival of 35 Easter babies while also noting a decrease in teenage pregnancies. In separate news, a man received an 18-year prison sentence for fatally assaulting another over a dispute regarding initiation school attendance.

Read more »

ATM Calls for Ramaphosa Impeachment Proceedings Over Phala Phala Farm FindingsThe African Transformation Movement (ATM) has formally requested that parliament initiate impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa, citing findings from a declassified Ipid report on the Phala Phala farm matter. The ATM claims the report, combined with previous findings, provides grounds for action based on alleged misconduct by senior officials linked to the presidential protection unit and SAPS members in the aftermath of the 2020 burglary.

Read more »

Gauteng SAPS Water Police Recover Bodies of Seven Drowning VictimsThe Gauteng SAPS Water Police and Diving Services recovered seven bodies of drowning victims between April 1 and 6, with incidents occurring in Ekurhuleni, Bramley, Alrode, Vaal River, Springs, Heidelberg, and Soshanguve. Details include incidents at excavation sites, residential pools, rivers, and dams, highlighting the need for water safety during the Easter weekend.

Read more »