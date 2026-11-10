Man Arrested in Watergate After R449,000 Vehicle Jamming Theft

A 44-year-old man was arrested in Watergate after police recovered three signal jamming devices and a large sum of cash linked to the theft of R449,000 from a Maitland businessman's vehicle in Paarden Eiland.

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in Watergate, Cape Town, after recovering a large sum of cash and three signal-jamming devices linked to the theft of R449,000 from a businessman's vehicle in Paarden Eiland.

The suspect faces a charge of possession of stolen property and is expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court once formally charged. The theft happened on Monday when a Maitland-based businessman was transporting funds to a bank and made a brief stop on Section Street in Paarden Eiland. When he returned to his vehicle, he found it had been left unlocked and the R449,000 in cash was missing.

Also read Paarden Eiland cash theft leads police to Watergate suspect

Watergate Cash Recovery

The businessman suspects criminals used a signal-jamming device to stop his car from locking while he was away. Western Cape police spokesperson Constable Ndakhe Gwala said members of the Anti-Economic Crime Task Team received intelligence that the suspects were dividing the stolen money at a property in Mockingbird Street, Watergate. The operation was carried out together with the Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Policing Team. Acting on the information, officers went to the identified address and encountered the 44-year-old man.

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During a search of the premises, they found three signal-jamming devices and a substantial amount of cash that the suspect allegedly could not adequately account for. Police seized both the devices and the money. Spokespersons for the Western Cape Anti-Economic Crime Task Team and the Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Policing Team announced the Watergate cash recovery following the arrest. Intelligence had indicated the stolen funds were being divided at the property when police moved in.

The operation led to the recovery of the money and the jamming equipment. The investigation began after the businessman reported the theft on the same Monday, which the source text dates as 09 November 2026. He had stopped briefly on Section Street in Paarden Eiland while on his way to a bank. On returning to the vehicle, he discovered it unlocked and the cash gone.

Police Signal Jamming Investigation

He believes a signal jammer was used against his car. After the task team received intelligence about the suspects' whereabouts, they raided the property on Mockingbird Street in Watergate. There, officers apprehended the 44-year-old male suspect. A search then produced three signal-jamming devices and a large quantity of cash the man could not properly explain, according to police.

The suspect has been formally arrested on charges of possession of stolen property. He will appear before the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court once he is officially charged. Police have not released further details about the man or any other possible suspects in the case. The recovered cash and the three signal-jamming devices are now part of the police investigation into the vehicle jamming syndicate.

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The case highlights the ongoing problem of vehicle signal jamming in Cape Town, where criminals block remote locking signals to gain access to cars and valuables inside. Authorities have urged motorists to check that their vehicles are actually locked before walking away, especially after briefly stopping in public areas. The Anti-Economic Crime Task Team and the Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Policing Team continue to investigate the broader vehicle jamming network.

Vehicle Locking Warning

The businessman from Maitland had reportedly been transporting the money to a bank when he stopped in Section Street, Paarden Eiland. He suspected criminals had used a signal-jamming device to prevent his vehicle from locking before stealing the cash. The arrest came after police acted swiftly on intelligence about where the stolen money was being divided. With the suspect set to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court, the case remains under investigation.

Police have confirmed the seizure of the cash and the three jamming devices but have not said how much of the R449,000 was recovered. More arrests have not been ruled out as the task team continues its work.