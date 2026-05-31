Man Arrested for Murder of Girlfriend in Limpopo After Fatal Stabbing

A 32-year-old suspect is in custody for the murder of his 25-year-old girlfriend following a fatal stabbing in Basani Mphakati, Malamulele. Police urge action against domestic violence.

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through the small community of Basani Mphakati in Malamulele , Limpopo , a 32-year-old man is in police custody for the brutal murder of his 25-year-old girlfriend.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the victim was found with multiple stab wounds after she ran from the suspect's house calling for help. Emergency personnel were called to the scene, but they could only declare her dead on arrival. The suspect was later handed over to the police by a family member and is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has strongly condemned the incident and praised the swift action that led to the arrest. She urged communities to take a firm stand against domestic violence and gender-based violence, encouraging victims and community members to report incidents of abuse before they escalate into such tragedies. This case highlights the ongoing crisis of femicide in South Africa, where women are often killed by their intimate partners.

The community is in mourning, with many calling for harsher sentences for perpetrators of gender-based violence. The police have urged anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the need for continued efforts to combat domestic violence and support victims. The suspect remains in custody pending his court appearance, where he will face charges of murder.

The family of the victim has requested privacy as they grieve their loss. Meanwhile, advocacy groups have reiterated the importance of reporting abuse early and providing resources for those at risk. The police are committed to ensuring justice is served and will work tirelessly to hold the perpetrator accountable. This tragedy underscores the urgent need for societal change to protect women and girls from violence





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Murder Domestic Violence Femicide Malamulele Limpopo

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