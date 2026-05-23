MaMkhize Distances Herself from Fake Facebook Profile

South African sports boss MaMkhize has distanced herself from a fake Facebook profile in her name, which recently set waggings over a xenophobic post. The statement was issued on her Instagram account, vowing to take legal action against the administrators of the page and condemning recent attacks on foreign nationals living in South Africa.

MaMkhize – real name Shauwn Mkhize – has distanced herself from a fake Facebook profile in her name, which recently caused widespread attacks on foreign nationals living in South Africa and set waggings over a xenophobic post .

This comes after recent news headlines filled with attacks on foreign nationals. On her Instagram account, MaMkhize issued a statement, distancing herself from a Facebook profile in her name, which she found fault with a recent post. MaMkhize vowed to take legal action against the administrators of the page, which has posted defamatory comments about fellow celebrities such as Kelly Khumalo, Minnie Dlamini, DJ Zinhle, and many others.

MaMkhize does not have a Facebook account but has Instagram and TikTok accounts, both with millions of combined followers





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Mamkhize Fake Facebook Profile Xenophobic Post Recent Headlines Recent Attacks On Foreign Nationals South Africa Instagram Account Tiktok Account Legal Action Vengeful Posts Defamatory Comments

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