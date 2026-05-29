Mamelodi Sundowns Star Tashreeq Mathews Excited for RB Leipzig Friendly

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tashreeq Mathews discusses the team's upcoming friendly against German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, expressing pride in their recent African Champions League victory and admiration for Leipzig's playing style.

Tashreeq Mathews of Mamelodi Sundowns scored a goal during their Betway Premiership match against Richards Bay FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on 27 September 2025.

The midfielder expressed his excitement about facing German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in a friendly match at the same stadium on 28 September 2025. Sundowns will don jerseys with two stars, symbolizing their recent African Champions League triumph. Matthews emphasized the significance of this achievement and the team's eagerness to showcase their new jerseys against an international opponent. He praised Leipzig's physical and tactical style of play, highlighting their teamwork as a strength.

Despite still celebrating their continental victory, Matthews looked ahead to the upcoming match, expressing his desire to win while showcasing their new jerseys





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Mamelodi Sundowns Tashreeq Mathews RB Leipzig African Champions League German Bundesliga Lucas Moripe Stadium Friendly Match

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