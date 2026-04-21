Mamelodi Sundowns Shift Focus to Domestic Title Chase After Continental Success

Mamelodi Sundowns prepare for a vital Betway Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC, with defender Kegan Johannes emphasizing the need for consistency and focus as the club balances continental finals with a tight league title race.

Mamelodi Sundowns are preparing for a critical return to Loftus Versfeld this Wednesday night as they take on Stellenbosch FC in a highly anticipated Betway Premiership clash. The Brazilians enter this fixture riding a wave of immense confidence following their spectacular achievement of securing a spot in a second consecutive CAF Champions League final.

Their back-to-back victories over Tunisian powerhouse Espérance in the continental semi-finals have solidified their status as Africa’s premier club side, yet the team is acutely aware that domestic glory requires a different level of psychological adjustment. With the league title race intensifying, the coaching staff has been working diligently to ensure that the players remain grounded and fully focused on the challenges posed by their local rivals. Currently, Mamelodi Sundowns sit in an enviable position within the league standings, having collected 56 points from 23 matches. While they trail Orlando Pirates by a mere two points, the fact that they hold two games in hand places them in a commanding position to reclaim the top spot. Defender Kegan Johannes has been vocal in urging his colleagues to refrain from basking in their recent continental success, emphasizing the need to shift gears immediately. Johannes noted that while reaching a major final is a career-defining moment for any professional athlete, the team understands that the league campaign requires constant vigilance. The reigning champions are currently riding an impressive 10-match winning streak, a testament to the squad’s mental fortitude and tactical discipline, and they are eager to extend this run to maintain pressure on their rivals. Discussing the secret behind their relentless consistency, Johannes attributed the team’s success to a collective mindset fostered by the coaching staff. He highlighted that the team avoids looking too far into the future, choosing instead to focus entirely on the immediate task at hand. This approach has allowed them to navigate a difficult season with composure. Furthermore, Johannes addressed his own evolution within the squad, acknowledging that while playing time fluctuates, every player understands the weight of their specific role. He highlighted the importance of impact substitutes, noting that matches are often decided in the final stages. With a history of dominance over Stellenbosch FC, having never lost to the Cape Winelands outfit in 15 league meetings, Masandawana look poised to use their depth and experience to continue their march toward another championship title. The squad remains fully committed to their philosophy of taking it one game at a time, ensuring they do not get distracted by the glory of continental aspirations while domestic silverware remains up for grabs





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Mamelodi Sundowns Betway Premiership Kegan Johannes Stellenbosch FC South African Football

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