Mamelodi Sundowns Host USM Alger in CAF Super Cup at Loftus Versfeld Stadium

The South African giants face the Algerian champions in the continental showpiece, with the Brazilian side looking to overcome their early exit from the CAF Champions League.

Mamelodi Sundowns welcome USM Alger of Algeria to Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria for a CAF Super Cup tie with a 15:00 kick-off. Here are the confirmed starting line-ups for the match.

Mamelodi Sundowns starting line up: Williams, Matuludi, Khoza, Ndamane, Modiba, Mokoena, Allende, Morena, Santos, Matthews, Leon. Substitutes: Goss, Mvala, Basadien, Aubaas, van Wyk, Zwane, Mailula, Ndlovu, Rayners. The Sundowns supporters, known as Masandawanas, have turned up in large numbers, with young and old fans arriving together to cheer the hosts over the line. Mamelodi Sundowns host Algerian giants USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup at Loftus Versfeld Stadium at 15:00.

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Sundowns Seek Redemption In CAF Super Cup Clash

The Brazilians are competing in this CAF Super Cup tie as the recently dethroned African champions, and a win would be their only chance to finish the continental season with a result that lifts supporters. The Algerian outfit have previous experience of winning this competition, having lifted the trophy in 2023. Sundowns have a positive record against USM Alger, having beaten the Algerian giants home and away during the 2019/20 CAF Champions League group stage.

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USM Alger are expected to rely on a disciplined defensive structure and quick counter-attacks to trouble the hosts. Meanwhile, Sundowns will be looking to convert their home advantage into a win in front of their own supporters. Stadium security staff are monitoring the Algerian section closely as the crowd fills in. The segregation reflects concerns linked to past conduct, as there have been a few instances of spectator misbehaviour when Algerian supporters have attended matches at the venue.

Disappointing Champions League Exit Shapes Atmosphere

Every goal and every decision on the day will be measured against that disappointment. The match carries extra weight for a club that has just lost its place as the reigning African champions. The club's early exit from the CAF Champions League in the preliminary stage has shaped the atmosphere around this fixture. The occasion is the club's last CAF match of the season, following their elimination in the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.

For USM Alger, the match offers an opportunity to end their own involvement in the competition with a strong performance away from home. The Algerian side will face a home crowd that has come to celebrate and a venue where security and fan segregation are firmly in place. Fans on both sides will leave Loftus Versfeld knowing whether their season in CAF competition has ended with a win or a defeat.

Stadium Buzz Builds Ahead Of Kickoff Time

The match is a single tie, so the home side needs a result on the day to end their CAF campaign for the season on a positive note. The stadium precinct was described as a hive of activity as fans streamed in during the hours before the 15:00 kick-off those arriving early filled the walkways and entrances creating a lively atmosphere well before the players took the field.

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Sundowns will be looking to respond after their disappointing early exit from the current CAF Champions League campaign. The Brazilians could also receive a timely boost from Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena, who have both returned to training ahead of the encounter.